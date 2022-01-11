Concord-Carlisle senior Corinne Herr is the state’s Gatorade girls’ volleyball player the year

After leading Division 1 with 423 kills in a 21-2 season, Concord-Carlisle senior Corinne Herr was named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year Tuesday.
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter produced 238 digs, 54 service aces, 20 assists, and 18 blocks, earning Dual County League Player of the Year honors and a second straight selection to the Globe’s All-Scholastic team.
Herr finished her career with 939 kills and was a two-time All-State selection and three-time Dual County League All-Star. The Patriots won the DCL Cup and advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals against eventual state champion Needham.
“Corinne was our go-to player whether she was in the front row or back row,” Concord-Carlisle coach Jim Crandall said. “She developed all the shots necessary to make her a versatile and unpredictable attacker.”
Off the court, Herr is a member of the Mentors in Violence Prevention, a program focused on targeting gender violence, sexual harassment, and bullying. She also volunteers locally, organizing community book drives and hosting senior luncheons at Concord-Carlisle High.
Herr has maintained a 4.39 GPA in the classroom. She is undecided on her college plans.
Under the “Play it Forward” platform, Herr is able to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choice and is eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants awarded by Gatorade.