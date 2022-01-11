Concord-Carlisle senior Corinne Herr is the state’s Gatorade girls’ volleyball player the year

After leading Division 1 with 423 kills in a 21-2 season, Concord-Carlisle senior Corinne Herr was named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year Tuesday.

The 5-foot-8 outside hitter produced 238 digs, 54 service aces, 20 assists, and 18 blocks, earning Dual County League Player of the Year honors and a second straight selection to the Globe’s All-Scholastic team.

Herr finished her career with 939 kills and was a two-time All-State selection and three-time Dual County League All-Star. The Patriots won the DCL Cup and advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals against eventual state champion Needham.