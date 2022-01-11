EMass girls’ hockey: Acton-Boxborough’s Allie Corrieri headlines Players of the Week

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — It was a three-goal, three-assist day for the junior forward in a 6-0 victory over West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater on Monday.

Taylor Buckley, Woburn — The senior defenseman has played a key role for the Tanners, racking up nine goals in five games.

Allie Corrieri, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield — It was quite the week for the sophomore from Bromfield, who had five goals and four assists in two games against MVC/DCL foes Westford Academy (8-1 win) and Billerica/Chelmsford (4-0 win).