EMass girls’ hockey: Acton-Boxborough’s Allie Corrieri headlines Players of the Week

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — It was a three-goal, three-assist day for the junior forward in a 6-0 victory over West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater on Monday.
Taylor Buckley, Woburn — The senior defenseman has played a key role for the Tanners, racking up nine goals in five games.
Allie Corrieri, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield — It was quite the week for the sophomore from Bromfield, who had five goals and four assists in two games against MVC/DCL foes Westford Academy (8-1 win) and Billerica/Chelmsford (4-0 win).
Bridget Gray, Belmont — A 30-save performance from the junior goaltender led the Marauders to a key 3-0 Middlesex League win over Reading.
Advertisement
Shea Kelleher, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake — With the Panthers trailing Marshfield by a goal in the third period, the junior scored four times to lift her team to a 4-1 victory.