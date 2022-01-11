Everett boys’ basketball starts back up quickly, shuts down Lynn English

The Tide put on a defensive clinic, holding the 13th-ranked Bulldogs to just 16 first-half points. Everett’s compete level in its half of the court was unrelenting from start to finish, making it difficult for English to get into any groove offensively.

Everett answered the question early in its 64-38 victory, opening the game on a 20-5 run and maintaining its lead throughout.

After a two week COVID-induced hiatus for the Everett and Lynn English boys’ basketball teams, it was a question whether both would come prepared for Tuesday’s resumption of Greater Boston League play.

For Everett coach Stanley Chamblain, the two-week break may have been a blessing in disguise for his team.

“Honestly, we needed it,” he said, “Guys were able to regroup, get their grades right, get their bodies right and get their minds right in preparation for a very good Lynn English team.”

Offensively, it was the combination of juniors Roger Vazquez (20 points, 6 rebounds) and Steven Cordero (19 points, 6 assists) who drove Everett. Vazquez got it done in a multitude of ways, gritting out tough buckets down low while also being able to hit shots from outside. Cordero’s active hands on defense consistently led to easy transition buckets for him and his teammates.

“We’re trying to become known for our defense,” Cordero said. “If you play defense, you get offense.”

For Lynn English, star guard Tyrese Melo-Garcia (15 points, 6 rebounds) got out to a tough start, with just four points in the first half. Chamblain knew the junior could cause problems for his team and was able to neutralize him early. He gave the assignment to senior guard John Monexant.

“[Monexant] set the tone,” Chamblain said. “He came out, took the challenge and it trickled down to everyone else.”

By the time Melo-Garcia got going in the second half, it was too late for the Bulldogs.

Everett (5-2) will try to ride this momentum into Thursday, when it will face Somerville on the road.

“It was a great win against a ranked opponent, but our next focus now is Somerville,” Chamblain said. “We can’t just harp on this one and think it’s the end of the season.”

Lynn English (4-2) has a chance to bounce back Thursday against rival Lynn Classical.

Arlington 55, Bedford 52 — Marcues Jean Jacques fired in 25 points and Jayden Williams tossed in 10 in the fourth quarter to lead the host Spy Ponders (4-3) to the nonleague win.

BC High 72, Xaverian 53 — Senior guard Mike Loughnane (23 points, 9 assists) netted his 1,000th career point, and Mahari Guerrier (19 points) and Will Doyle (19 points, 10 rebounds) were stellar for the second-ranked Eagles (4-0).

Beverly 90, Saugus 44 — Juniors Rook Landman and Dylan Crowley each scored 17 points to lead the No. 12 Panthers (6-1) to a Northeastern Conference victory over the Sachems.

Bridgewater-Raynham 60, Brockton 41 — Junior Luke Barry (17 points) and senior John McClaren (16 points, 8 rebounds) led the Trojans (5-2) to the Southeast Conference win.

Cardinal Spellman 54, Bishop Feehan 49 — Two free throws from junior Kristian Simpson (8 points) put the Cardinals (2-5) up five with eight seconds remaining, sealing the Catholic Central win over the Shamrocks.

Dennis-Yarmouth 52, Martha’s Vineyard 49 — Senior Jason Villani’s go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left led the Dolphins (3-3) over the Vineyarders. Senior David Azor added 11 points to Villani’s 9 in the Cape & Islands League win.

Diman 51, Bristol-Plymouth 50 — Hunter Quental’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Bengals over the Craftsmen for their first Mayflower League win of the season. Ezra Cote led the Bengals (1-5) with 18 points.

Dover-Sherborn 69, Hopkinton 65 — Junior Luke Rinaldi scored 30 points and sophomore Brian Olson added 10 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Raiders (7-1) to a Tri-Valley win over the Hillers.

Franklin 50, North Attleborough 29 — Sophomore guard Andrew O’Neill’s 17 points paced the Panthers (7-0) in the Hockomock League triumph.

Manchester Essex 71, Triton 57 — Sophomore guard Cade Furse sunk six 3-pointers en route to a 22-point performance and a Cape Ann League win for the Hornets (6-1).

Middleborough 50, Rockland 38 — Junior guard/forward Jacob Briggs (15 points, 10 rebounds), senior guard Gianni Perea (13 points, 6 rebounds), and senior Cam Downey (11 points, 12 rebounds) led the Sachems (6-1) to the South Shore League win.

Monomoy 48, Barnstable 43 — Freshman Finn Hyora logged 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the Cape & Islands win for the Sharks (3-3).

Newton North 54, Needham 46 — Junior Will Davis dropped a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) and blocked 6 shots to lead the No. 8 Tigers (5-1) to a Bay State Conference win over the Rockets.

North Andover 82, Tewksbury 55 — Sophomore Zach Wolinski and senior forward Drew Connolly scored 22 points each as the Scarlet Knights (4-2) took the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

North Quincy 63, Hanover 46 — Sophomore captain Daithi Quinn scored 23 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 4 steals to lead the Red Raiders (4-1) to a Patriot League victory over the Hawks.

Norton 62, Westwood 56 — Captains Justin Marando (29 points) and Evan Lander (12 points), and senior Jonathan Ionzil (11 points, 6 steals) were pivotal in the road Tri-Valley League win for the Lancers (7-1).

Pembroke 64, Quincy 36 — Junior guards Brady Spencer (26 points) and Joey Dwyer (13) led the No. 14 Titans to the Patriot League win.

Randolph 68, Cohasset 52 — Evans Appiah (16 points) and Stevens Joacine (14) led the Blue Devils (4-1) in the South Shore win.

Rising Tide Charter 53, South Shore Christian 17 — Guard Lucas Arieta led the Herons (3-0) by matching SSCA’s point total with 17. CJ Brenton contributed 10 more in the nonleague victory.

Salem 60, Marblehead 56 — Senior Treston Abreu’s 27 points led the Witches (6-0) to a Northeastern Conference road win, with junior Jack Doyle contributing 10 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Taunton 65, Canton 40 — Seniors Trent Santos (22 points) and Faisal Mass (20 points) helped the Tigers (4-1) overtake the Bulldogs for the Hockomock League victory.

Whitman-Hanson 75, Duxbury 48 — Seniors Ryan Vallancourt (25 points, five 3-pointers) and Amari Jamison (24 points) boosted the Panthers (5-2) to a Patriot League win over the Dragons.