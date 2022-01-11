Giants clean house, fire coach Joe Judge

Judge posted a 10-23 record in two seasons, including an embarrassing 4-13 mark this past season. The campaign ended with a six-game losing streak in which the offense did almost nothing with quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined with a neck injury.

The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending some brief speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach’s fate.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they felt it was best for the Giants to move in another direction after five straight seasons of double-digit losses.

The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have gone through four coaches in the past six seasons, starting with Ben McAdoo in 2016, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur in 2018 and Judge who was hired in 2020.

Mara said he met with Judge on Monday and again on Tuesday, informing him of the decision at the second meeting.

Jets, Lions to coach Senior Bowl

The Jets and Lions will get an up-close look at some of college football’s top players at the Senior Bowl.

The coaching staffs of both teams were assigned by NFL Football Operations to lead the all-star squads for the game in Mobile, Alabama, Feb. 5.

The Senior Bowl, played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, showcases many of the best NFL Draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility. Justin Herbert, Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott and Deebo Samuel are among those who have participated in recent years.

NFL coaching staffs are selected by NFL Football Operations using the draft order, particularly teams picking near the top and not dealing with coaching changes. Dan Campbell and the Lions hold the Nos. 2 and 27 picks in the first round in April, while Robert Saleh and the Jets are picking at Nos. 4 and 10.

