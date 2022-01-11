Luke Merian, Hingham boys’ hockey stop another unbeaten team . . . this time, Catholic Memorial

“Honestly, I just go out there and have fun,” said Merian, who also helped shut down Arlington in Sunday’s 4-1 win. “Last year, due to COVID, we did not have many games. But this year we have some big competition and every game that we get to play is a big game to me.”

The senior goalie delivered a 26-save performance Tuesday night in a 3-2 victory over CM at the Babson Skating Center, the fifth straight win for the 10th-ranked Harbormen.

In back-to-back matchups against third-ranked Arlington and then second-ranked Catholic Memorial, the Hingham hockey team has leaned on the strong play of Luke Merian.

Catholic Memorial (4-1-0) came out strong, with sophomore Owen Watson recording 11 saves in the first period.

CM opened the scoring 1:57 into the second, with an excellent toe-drag finish by Connor Fryberger off a pass from Nick D’Olympio. Less than three minutes later, Hingham sophomore Travis Rugg tied the game off of a beautiful one-timer rebound out front to beat Watson.

Momentum shifted fully in favor of the Harbormen in the second period, with goals from Aidan Brazel and Conor Walsh. Merian had 10 high-contested saves in the second period.

A late surge by Catholic Memorial resulted in Fryberger’s second goal of the night. But Merian, and the Harbormen held their ground for the win.

“We’ve been off for about two weeks,” CM coach Larry Rooney said. “We have had some COVID cases and have some of our key players out of the lineup. That is no excuse. A lot of teams are going through this [COVID] right now. All in all, I liked our effort, but Hingham is coached well and they’re a great team.”

Hingham coach Tony Messina was glad to get a win, but still sees areas to improve, starting with staying out of the penalty box.

“We took too many penalties,” he said. “We did capitalize on a lot of great plays in the second period, but Catholic Memorial played a great game. They’re a great team. Beating CM is a great win regardless of who they have out there.

“With CM and Arlington, we look at those games as bigger games on the schedule and we prepare hard. It’s nice to be able to come out on top.”

Xaverian 3, BC High 2 — Sophomore Will Irving scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner late in the second period to lift the top-ranked Hawks (7-1) past the No. 4 Eagles (2-4-1) in a Catholic Conference game at Devine Rink.

Girls’ gymnastics

Notre Dame (Hingham) 133.850, Somerset Berkley 94.1 — Katie McCormack won the all-around with a score of 34.5, leading the Cougars (2-0) to victory against the Blue Raiders.

Boys’ swimming

Algonquin 134, Nashoba 20 — Sophomore Branden Yan (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) and junior Greg Roumiantsev (100 and 200 freestyle) were double winners for Algonquin (7-0).

Chelmsford 97, BC High 84 — Senior captain Connor Quirbach (200, 500 freestyle) and Nathaniel Murray (200 IM, 100 freestyle) were double winners, and junior Bennett Prees, freshman Hadi AlDayaa, and sophomore Luke Boucher went 1-2-3 in diving for the Lions (2-2).

Pembroke 81, Silver Lake 71 — Jake Gabriel helped lead the Titans the Lakers by winning the 50 and 100 freestyle races.

Girls’ swimming

Nashoba 107, Algonquin 37 — Senior Abby Eastman (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and sophomore Emma Reiner (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) were double winners for the Wolves (4-1).

Pembroke 87, Silver Lake 67 — Ava Jackson won the 50 and 100 freestyle races, helping the Titans record a victory over the Lakers.

Coed swimming

Bishop Feehan 88, Archbishop Williams 72 — Senior Eric Watka won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.69 to help lead the Shamrocks (3-1) over the Bishops for a Catholic Central victory.