Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations, tapping one of the franchise’s great players. General manager Steve Yzerman said his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization. Lidstrom’s job duties will include evaluating players with the Red Wings, on other NHL teams, in the AHL, and Europe as well as on amateur levels. Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the No. 53 pick overall in 1989 and he spent his 20 NHL seasons with the franchise, becoming one of the best defensemen of all time. He won seven Norris trophies to trail only Bobby Orr’s record total of eight. Lidstrom retired in 2012, his No. 5 Red Wings jersey was raised two seasons later and he was a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer in 2015. The 12-time All-Star helped Detroit win four Stanley Cups from 1997 to 2008, when he became the first captain of an NHL championship team born in Europe. He helped the Swedes win Olympic gold in 2006, earning a spot in the Triple Gold Club after also winning a world championship.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz placed in COVID-19 protocol
New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz and defenseman Ryan Pulock were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Trotz just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. Pulock hasn’t played since Nov. 15 because of a lower-body injury. New York hasn’t played since Jan. 1. It had a four-game trip to play the Kraken, Canucks, Oilers, and Flames postponed because of pandemic-related attendance restrictions in Canada. The Islanders have won three of four heading into Thursday night’s game against New Jersey. Dallas goaltender Braden Holtby and forward Denis Gurianov also were placed in the protocol Tuesday. Same for Chicago defenseman Jake McCabe and Blackhawks trainer Mike Gapski.
Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title
Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics, while her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline. Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time with an all-attacking run to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds. Germany’s Lena Dürr finished 0.93 behind in third. It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win, making her the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline. She previously shared the best mark with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 in the 1970s and 80s. “It’s just quite special to be sitting here now. It feels like it didn’t happen,” said Shiffrin, who stretched her lead in the overall standings over Vlhova to 55 points. Her win did not prevent Vlhova from securing the season title in the discipline. The Slovakian, who has won five of this season’s seven slaloms, leads Shiffrin by 220 points with just two more World Cup slaloms scheduled after the Olympics.
Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah uncertain for US World Cup qualifiers
Midfielder Gio Reyna and forward Tim Weah remain uncertain for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers, which start Jan. 27 with a match against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio. Reyna has not played in any matches since injuring his right hamstring during the opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Weah, who scored in the 1-1 draw at Jamaica in a November qualifier, injured a thigh during training with Lille on Dec. 3, two days after his last match. “With Gio and Tim, it’s too early to tell,” coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday. “We have 14 days until they come to camp, and those 14 days will be important.” Major League Soccer players are training at national team camp in Phoenix through Jan. 21, and several of them will travel to Columbus, where Europe-based players report Jan. 24. The United States plays at Canada on Jan. 30 and hosts Honduras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.
