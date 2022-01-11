Tuukka Rask and Bruins agree on one-year deal to bring veteran goalie back to Boston

The deal is for $1 million but reduces to $545,000 when prorated over what remains of the 82-game regular season.

Rask will be eligible to play immediately, perhaps as soon as Wednesday night when the Canadiens face the Bruins at TD Garden.

The Bruins have re-signed veteran goalie Tuukka Rask to a one-year deal worth a modest $545,000, according to a team source.

Coach Bruce Cassidy recently noted his ambivalence about the prospect of carrying three goalies, which likely points to rookie Jeremy Swayman being assigned to AHL Providence once Rask comes aboard.

Rask and Linus Ullmark then would be expected to split the workload.

The $545,00 figure is an extremely team-friendly deal, even for a Bruins roster already very close to the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap. Assigning Swayman and his $925,000 cap hit should be enough to accommodate Rask.

Cassidy hinted Monday that Rask, 34, might first play Friday night for AHL Providence before making his NHL return.

Rask, an unrestricted free agent, underwent offseason surgery on a torn hip labrum that hindered his play last season down the stretch and through the playoffs.

