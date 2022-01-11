fb-pixel Skip to main content
bruins

Tuukka Rask and Bruins agree on one-year deal to bring veteran goalie back to Boston

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated January 11, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Tuukka Rask is rejoining the Bruins after recovering from offseason hip surgery.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Bruins have re-signed veteran goalie Tuukka Rask to a one-year deal worth a modest $545,000, according to a team source.

Rask will be eligible to play immediately, perhaps as soon as Wednesday night when the Canadiens face the Bruins at TD Garden.

The deal is for $1 million but reduces to $545,000 when prorated over what remains of the 82-game regular season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy recently noted his ambivalence about the prospect of carrying three goalies, which likely points to rookie Jeremy Swayman being assigned to AHL Providence once Rask comes aboard.

Rask and Linus Ullmark then would be expected to split the workload.

Advertisement

The $545,00 figure is an extremely team-friendly deal, even for a Bruins roster already very close to the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap. Assigning Swayman and his $925,000 cap hit should be enough to accommodate Rask.

Cassidy hinted Monday that Rask, 34, might first play Friday night for AHL Providence before making his NHL return.

Rask, an unrestricted free agent, underwent offseason surgery on a torn hip labrum that hindered his play last season down the stretch and through the playoffs.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video