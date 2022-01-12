fb-pixel Skip to main content

Inflation in US registers biggest annual gain since 1982

By Reade Pickert Bloomberg,Updated January 12, 2022, 21 minutes ago
A customer shops in the dairy section of a grocery store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

US consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating red-hot inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as soon as March.

The consumer price index climbed 7 percent in 2021, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 0.5 percent from November, exceeding forecasts.

The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 7 percent annual gain and a 0.4 percent advance in the monthly measure.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices rose 0.6 percent from the prior month and 5.5 percent from a year earlier.

