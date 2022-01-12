Inflation in US registers biggest annual gain since 1982

US consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating red-hot inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as soon as March.
The consumer price index climbed 7 percent in 2021, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 0.5 percent from November, exceeding forecasts.
The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 7 percent annual gain and a 0.4 percent advance in the monthly measure.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices rose 0.6 percent from the prior month and 5.5 percent from a year earlier.
