RCN changing its name

The RCN cable company is changing its name to Astound Broadband as part of a broader effort to unify all the regional brands that are currently under the same Astound corporate umbrella. Princeton, N.J.-based Astound announced on Wednesday that its various regional providers — such as RCN, Grande, and Wave — would adopt Astound Broadband as their name. The company plans to hold onto the RCN brand, at least for now, by using the “powered by RCN” tagline in RCN service areas. In Greater Boston, RCN has roughly 29,000 cable TV subscribers across at least 20 municipalities, per state data, but that number does not include Internet and phone users who are not getting TV service through RCN. Taken together, the various Astound brands form the sixth largest US Internet and TV operator. The company’s business-to-business operations will collectively be known as Astound Business Solutions, across its geographic footprint. Infrastructure investment firm Stonepeak acquired the various Astound operations last year from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management, in a deal worth about $8 billion. — JON CHESTO

MassMutual, investors, to start reinsurance company

An investor group that includes Centerbridge Partners and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is planning to start a life and annuity reinsurance company, according to people familiar with the matter. The new firm, Martello Re, will have an initial equity investment of $1.65 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Other backers of the new firm are expected to include Brown Brothers Harriman, the people said. A spokesperson for Centerbridge declined to comment. Representatives for MassMutual and Brown Brothers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Reinsurers take on risks from primary carriers. Martello Re will provide MassMutual reinsurance capacity on current product offerings and will subsequently look to offer services to third-party clients. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

State Street Global Advisors underscores need for women on company boards

State Street Global Advisors, one of the world’s biggest asset managers, said all global companies in which it invests must have at least one woman on their boards to gain the firm’s support during the upcoming proxy season. SSGA’s previous policy applied only to companies that are included in major indexes. The asset manager, which oversees $3.9 trillion, also said it expects boards of companies in major indexes in the United States, Canada, Britain, Europe, and Australia to have at least 30 percent women directors for the 2023 proxy-voting season, according to a letter posted Tuesday on its website. SSGA repeated that in the next proxy season, it will vote against the management of US and UK companies that don’t have a person of color on their boards and also against those that fail to disclose the racial, ethnic, and gender breakdowns of their boards. The initiative focuses on companies in the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 indexes, many of which count SSGA among their biggest shareholders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Colorado grocery store workers latest to go on strike

Roughly 8,400 grocery workers went on strike early Wednesday at dozens of Kroger-owned stores in Colorado after negotiations broke down over pay and working conditions, a union representative said. The union representing King Soopers workers in the state turned down Kroger’s final offer, which according to Reuters, would have raised starting pay to $16 per hour and bolstered health care benefits. The walkout is the latest pushback by workers who’ve toiled through pandemic conditions, staff shortages, and supply chain tie-ups while their companies have recorded soaring profits. In the last year, scores of strikes have been authorized, including by Kellogg’s and John Deere workers, as part of a new wave of labor activism. — WASHINGTON POST

VW sales lowest in 10 years in 2021

Volkswagen sales dropped to the lowest in a decade last year after the global semiconductor shortage hampered the German manufacturer’s auto output. Group deliveries fell 4.5 percent to 8.88 million vehicles — the fewest since 2011 — after the components shortage battered production despite robust orders, Volkswagen said Wednesday. The company is worse off than many of its peers including BMW, which took the luxury-sales crown from Mercedes-Benz after better navigating the bottlenecks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Heineken workers to strike Friday

Dutch trade union FNV said Heineken brewery workers are planning to go on their first strike in about 25 years after an ultimatum to reach a better labor agreement expired on Tuesday. Employees from breweries in Den Bosch and Zoeterwoude and workers from Heineken’s soft drink supplier Vrumona in Bunnik are set to start the stoppage on Friday, according to the FNV, which called for a pay raise beyond a 1.5 percent increase this year and 2 percent for next year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Morgan Stanley adds staff in Paris, as post-Brexit exodus from London continues

Morgan Stanley is seeking to add around 50 positions at a new research center that will support its trading activities in Paris, as part of plans to boost its presence in the French capital and double its staff there by 2023. US banks and hedge funds are increasingly beefing up their operations in Paris, as trading activity drains from London following Brexit. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Robinhood to allow workers to work remotely permanently

Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to allow most employees to work remotely on a permanent basis, embracing a work from home policy that began with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company will not require staff to go into offices regularly, according to a statement Wednesday. Employees will still have access to offices. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted companies from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to rethink the necessity of offices. While securities firms and banks have primarily pushed employees to return, some technology companies have been more flexible. Earlier this week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. delayed plans to return workers to offices until March, and will require boosters for those that return. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Online shopping slowed during the holidays

Online shopping for holiday gifts last year in the United States grew at the slowest rate since at least 2014, according to Adobe Analytics, after a blowout year in 2020. Consumers spent a record $204.5 billion on e-commerce from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, an 8.6 percent increase from the prior-year period, Adobe said. Growth slowed from prior years amid decreased popularity of major shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fewer discounts on key gift categories, and the emergence of the Omicron variant that sickened workers and upended some holiday gatherings. Supply-chain snarls and cargo delays also hurt some retailers’ inventories. Adobe tracked 6 billion out-of-stock messages online during the shopping season, a 10 percent increase from the prior year and up threefold from 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS