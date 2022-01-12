Tom Brady’s new clothing line, Brady Brand, launches Wednesday

The sleek advertising campaign for the brand, which is said to be “built for on and off the field,” features the former Patriots quarterback and 10 NCAA athletes, all splashed on Brady’s Instagram . The brand will also be carried on Nordstrom.com and at select Nordstrom stores in the coming days.

Tom Brady’s new clothing line, Brady Brand, officially drops Wednesday, and fans hoping to get their hands on the garb approved by No. 12 himself were able to sign up for “early access” on Tuesday night.

“We’ve taken 20 years’ experience in pro sports and applied that expertise to a system of clothing that performs across every activity from training to living,” Brady said in a post the brand, adding that the clothing will be released in multiple waves, and “RELEASE 1″ is called “TRAIN + LIVE.”

The Brady Brand ad campaign spotlights college athletes Shedeur Sanders, son of football star Deion Sanders; Cade McNamara, a quarterback who hails from University of Michigan — Brady’s alma mater; and Boston College hockey forward Jack St. Ivany. Other campaign stars include basketball players Jermaine Samuels Jr. of Villanova and Julian Reese of University of Maryland; tennis players Andrew Fenty of University of Michigan and Patrick Zahraj of UCLA; football players George Pickens of the University of Georgia and Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina University; and baseball player Henry Davis of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“BRADY is proud to stand behind the next generation of greatness,” the company said on social media.

The collection includes several styles of sweatshirts, sweatpants, T shirts, fleeces, shorts, hats, and more. The company offers standard men’s sizing, “but many styles are versatile enough for anyone to wear,” according to its Instagram page.

Monday on Instagram, Brady teased the “storm shifter jacket,” and “shadow polo,” calling the polo “super breathable” with a “really nice weight to it.”

“It works on the golf course, it works on date night,” the Buccaneers QB said. “It’s gonna be sustainable and cruelty free. That’s our promise to you.”

Dressing like Brady doesn’t come cheap. A cotton fleece hoodie with “Brady” emblazoned across the chest goes for $95, while a Zero Weight half-zip will run you $150, and a sleek Flex Rain Shell, $350.

Just before Christmas, Brady Brand teased the color of its first release of apparel — a bold, bright, almost cobalt blue — as “BRADY BLUE,” and said it was developed in partnership with Pantone “to inspire fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance,” according to an Instagram post. The company’s creative director Dao-Yi Chow hopes that it will be an “instantly recognizable color that represents the ethos of the BRADY BRAND,” Chow said via Brady Brand’s Instagram.

Chow is cofounder of the streetwear brand Public School New York (and formerly of DKNY), according to the Brady Brand’s Facebook page. Brady is also partnering with Jens Grede, the fashion entrepreneur behind brands like Kim Kardashian West’s Skims, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The new clothing line is not to be confused with Brady’s other namesake company, TB12 Sports, which promotes health and wellness through gyms, nutrition packs, equipment, body coaching, and, also, apparel.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.