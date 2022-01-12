Baker approves commutation requests for convicted murderers

The Governor’s Council, an elected body that vets judicial nominations, must approve Baker’s recommendations. Should the councilors agree with the second-term Republican, Koonce and Allen would then have hearings before the Parole Board — the very body that doubled as the advisory board that unanimously recommended their commutations.

Baker’s decision to grant the clemency petitions of Thomas E. Koonce and William Allen could clear the way for both men to be released after nearly three decades apiece in prison. The state Advisory Board of Pardons had recommended to Baker that he commute their sentences from first- to second-degree murder, making them eligible for parole.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday approved commutation requests for two men serving life sentences for murder, marking the first such recommendations of his tenure and the first time a sitting Massachusetts governor has agreed to commute a life sentence in a quarter-century.

Baker said in a statement that he spent months weighing the circumstances of the “two terrible crimes, the actions of the two men since and the Parole Board’s recommendation for commutation.”

“I believe both men, having taken responsibility for their actions and paid their debt to the Commonwealth by serving sentences longer than most individuals found guilty of similar actions, deserve the right to seek parole from prison,” Baker said.

“The authority given to me by the people of Massachusetts to commute and pardon individuals is one of the most sacred and important powers of this office. There are few things as important to me in this position as ensuring justice is served for the individuals impacted by a crime and my responsibility to ensure fair application of justice to all. “

Koonce, 54, was sentenced to life without parole for the 1987 slaying of a New Bedford man. William Allen, 48, was convicted of murder for taking part in a fatal armed robbery of a reputed drug dealer in Brockton in 1994.

The commutations are the first granted by a sitting governor since 2014, when Deval Patrick approved the early release of a woman convicted of cocaine distribution, and just the second and third in 25 years. Before Patrick, the last time a commutation was granted was in 1997, when William Weld recommended the Governor’s Council commute the life sentence of Joseph Salvati, who spent 30 years in prison for a murder that he didn’t commit.

A group of high-profile jurists including four retired Supreme Judicial Court justices and Rachael Rollins, the state’s newly sworn-in US Attorney, had urged Baker to approve Koonce’s and Allen’s petitions.

The petitions, they wrote in a letter to Baker, offered the governor an “unprecedented opportunity to recognize exceptional work done by both men and to send a message of hope to all prisoners, of all races.”

