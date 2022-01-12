Boston city crews to take down tents at Mass. and Cass

Social workers gave notice to people living in the encampments over the past week that city crews planned to begin disposing of belongings left on streets and sidewalks beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. At sunrise Wednesday, public works crews and social workers were set to descend on the area of Newmarket Square and Atkinson Street, where the largest encampments are located, to start the work and give people who had stayed there overnight one final notice to leave.

City crews were poised Wednesday morning to begin taking down the tent encampments in the area known as Mass. and Cass, as the Wu administration said it had created enough suitable housing to accommodate people who have been living on the streets.

Advertisement

Police officers are also assisting in the effort, though Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that their assignment was to keep the peace, not to criminalize those who have been staying in the encampments.

“The tent encampment area is not safe for anybody,” Dr. Monica Bharel, Wu’s public health adviser who is overseeing the effort, said Tuesday evening during a neighborhood meeting of the “Working Group on Addiction, Recovery, and Homelessness” — a coalition of community leaders from the South End, Roxbury, and Newmarket Square that has been raising concerns with the encampments for years.

“It’s bad for the community, it’s bad for the people staying there. It’s dangerous,” Bharel agreed.

Wednesday’s action marks the first stage in Wu’s push to clear out the area at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which has become the epicenter of the region’s substance abuse and homelessness epidemic. A city survey in early December showed that roughly 140 people had been living in more than 70 tents sprawled out along Atkinson Street, near a city-run engagement center for the homeless, and at Newmarket Square, a food- and meat-packing district not far away.

Advertisement

The area is not far from Boston Medical Center and a host of substance abuse treatment programs, though the encampments and open-air drug dealing around it have become a destination of their own; city officials said they recognize that as many as 90 tents could be set up at any given time.

Wu and Bharel have said they are working on medium- and long-term goals to address the intertwined substance abuse and homelessness crises, and they called for a regional partnership with officials from the state and other communities.

But they said the immediate goal is to clear out the encampments, amid growing concerns over the public health and public safety threats they pose, particularly now that sub-freezing temperatures have arrived. Bharel said Tuesday that medical workers have recently treated people at the encampments for hypothermia and frostbite.

By Tuesday afternoon, she told the neighborhood meeting Tuesday night, roughly 130 people had been moved to new housing units that have been created as part of the campaign, including low-threshold housing that accepts people who are still in the throes of substance abuse addiction. At such housing, they will receive wraparound services aimed to transition them to long-term, more stable housing, Bharel said.

“This is just the beginning of our work,” she said.

By Tuesday, many of the tents that were set up at Newmarket Square had already been removed. But many remained at Atkinson Street, where open-air drug use and drug dealing is far more prevalent.

Advertisement

“Anyone who looks at Atkinson Street right now is going to see it still looks horrendous,” Sue Sullivan, head of the Newmarket Business Association, told the neighborhood meeting Tuesday.

Police Captain Steven Sweeney, who oversees part of the area, said that police will assist in Wednesday’s planned cleanup but will defer to the social workers and public works crew who will lead the work.

“As this starts out, we’ll assist as we can,” he said. “We will not be the primary force going in . . . we’ll see how it plays out tomorrow. If we have hardcore people that won’t move, we’ll go to the next step.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.