As Boston schools grapple with COVID surge, Cassellius says they’re taking every step to avoid remote learning

Xyra Mercer, the student representative on the School Committee, said during Wednesday’s School Committee meeting that students have organized a walkout on Friday to advocate for remote learning. Students said they are concerned about the safety of everyone in the school buildings as well as those they interact with outside of school.

“We’re working on exhaust fumes these days, but they must be the hydrogen kind I think because everyone’s got a lot of energy,” Cassellius told the School Committee.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said on Wednesday the district is taking every step possible to avoid moving learning online amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while student leaders announced they are planning a walkout.

“We want to be safe and receive our education at the same time,” said Mercer, stressing that the students’ criticism is aimed at state education officials and Governor Charlie Baker for refusing to allow local districts to count remote learning toward their 180 days of required schooling.

Meanwhile, Cassellius announced that practices for high school athletic programs should resume next week.

The developments come as the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has taken a toll on staffing, with the district experiencing more than 1,000 daily absences. Student absenteeism also has been high. According to the latest COVID-19 case count for the week ending Jan. 5, the district reported 1,170 students and staff members had contracted the coronavirus over the past week. That was by far the highest weekly tally since the start of the school year.

Mayor Michelle Wu has repeatedly called on Baker and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to give districts more flexibility to provide remote learning amid the surge in coronavirus cases. She emphasized on Monday switching to remote learning would be a last resort and would likely be done only at individual schools with acute shortages rather than districtwide. She noted that schools already are preparing contingency plans to offer remote learning.

State officials have so far refused to budge. The state has taken a hard line on remote learning, forbidding districts this school year from moving instruction online except for in limited circumstances with the state’s approval. If districts defy the edict, remote learning will not count toward its legal requirement to provide 180 days of schooling, which means districts will need to schedule makeup days for virtual instruction.

The district had two slight reprieves from the pressure of providing in-person learning this month, calling a snow day last Friday when nearly a foot of snow fell on the city and canceling school on Tuesday because of extreme cold. The school year is now slated to end on June 24, but the school system still has three more snow days that it could use.

The School Committee also welcomed a new member, Stephen Alkins, who is the diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at TERC, a STEM education research and development nonprofit organization.

“I am excited to collaborate with diverse voices advocating and strategizing toward educational equity and empowering the valuable knowledge and input of the Boston community,” Alkins said in a statement before the meeting. “This role necessitates us to face difficult questions and conflicts that center Boston’s students, their families, and our community. Let’s get to work.”

Wu announced his appointment shortly before the meeting began.

“Dr. Alkins has dedicated his career to bringing about the systemic change that’s needed in this moment,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m excited for him to bring his vision and experience to the Boston School Committee. His commitment to inclusion and holistic understanding of education will benefit all BPS families, educators, and staff.”

Alkins fills one of two empty seats on the seven-member board. Both seats were up for reappointment at the start of this month. It’s not clear why Wu didn’t fill the second seat. She received a slate of candidates for each empty seat last month that was vetted by a citizen nominating panel.





