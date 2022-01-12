Comforting others during their greatest time of need

I’m a fourth-generation funeral director. My family has a unique perspective on death. It’s not that we take it lightly, but every day we deal with the worst days of people’s lives. Handling death is our world. Even more during the pandemic, we’ve adapted to an increasing volume of deaths, servicing 700 to 850 each year. I had to separate family members in the visitation rooms to social distance. For a period, only five visitors could grieve together at once.

Anthony Nardolillo is a funeral director from Warwick, R.I. He is the treasurer on the Executive Board of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association and a member of the National Funeral Directors Association. His family’s business, Nardolillo Funeral Home , was started in 1906 in Cranston, R.I. He spoke with Globe Rhode Island about why he chose his profession.

The business isn’t for everyone — it takes tremendous empathy and attention. I hadn’t always planned on working for my family either. I studied at Suffolk University in Boston where the city felt full of other opportunities. I pursued marketing for a few years. Yet, my family business still needed me, and knowing I would carry on our 115-year long legacy gave me pride. I enrolled in mortuary school and started learning the science and business of death and planning funerals.

As much as I hope that every death is peaceful and from old age, it’s not the case. There was once a 4-year-old boy who passed away in a house fire. The next day, I visited the burn unit of the hospital to discuss his funeral with his mother. She had tried to save him, suffered severe burns and barely escaped. At this formative and difficult moment in my profession, I understood the weight of my role. I needed to be there for others. Still, every time I go to the cemetery of the young boy, I send him a prayer.

I advise others, as important as it is to mourn death, we should place emphasis on celebrating life. For the grieving process and all things considered, I say, hold on to the good times. As a funeral director, I understand what they’re going through. And I want to be a source of comfort for the bereaved.