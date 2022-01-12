Dog wakes up family to two-alarm blaze that later destroyed home in Wilmot, N.H.

A dog’s bark awakened a family in Wilmot, N.H., just before a 2-alarm blaze ripped through their home, fire officials said.
“It’s pretty incredible that the dog was able to realize that [there was a fire], but there were working smoke detectors,” said Wilmot Fire Chief Sam Clarke.
Clarke said the fire broke out about 3:22 a.m. at 95 Village Road. The two residents heard their dog barking incessantly and acting strangely, but once they saw the smoke and heard the smoke detectors, they realized the animal’s cries were warning them of the raging blaze.
Clarke explained that crews from several towns, including Andover, N.H., and Franklin, N.H., came to assist and provide mutual aid. He said the bitter cold froze water lines, which made extinguishing the fire difficult, but the extra crews helped put the blaze out.
By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the crews cleared the scene, 12 hours after the fire started, Clarke said. They salvaged part of a detached garage, but the home is considered a total loss, he said.
Thanks to their dog, the two residents were able to escape safely, and there were no injuries, Clarke said.
Clarke said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.