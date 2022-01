Firefighters responded to a train car on fire on Prospect Street near Coolidge Street and shut the area down, according to a Facebook post at 7 a.m. from the Sherborn Fire and Rescue Department.

Officials said there was no immediate threat to the public. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.