Former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School wrestler died while snowboarding on Loon Mountain, police say

“After life saving medical services were attempted, the patient succumbed to his injuries,” Lincoln police said in a statement. “No other person was involved in the accident. The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and they conducted their own examination.”

Police in Lincoln, N.H., said Forman was wearing a helmet and snowboarding with a friend on the Flying Fox trail when he fell and struck his head.

Sam Forman, a former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School wrestler, died while snowboarding on Loon Mountain on Saturday, authorities said.

Officials at Loon Mountain Resort said he was found unresponsive on the Flying Fox trail and ski patrol began CPR and took him to the resort’s first aid facility where Linwood Ambulance Service personnel “continued CPR and administered other measures.”

The snow conditions at the time were described as “machine groomed and packed powder,” and the Flying Fox trail is “rated with a blue square, indicating that the trail is ‘more difficult,’” Loon officials said in a statement.

Forman, 25, was a member of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School’s class of 2014.

“We are doing and will do whatever we can to help the family and friends of this guest,” Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort said in the statement. “They will remain in the thoughts of many at Loon Mountain.”

Joel Mode, an assistant coach for Lincoln-Sudbury wrestling, posted the news about Forman’s death on Facebook.

“Sam epitomized everything we ask for in an LS Wrestler: tough, resilient, coachable, hard working, and a leader on and off the mat,” Mode wrote. “He was a team captain, had a career record of 104-27, and was a Sectional Champ, State and All State Placer in 2014. I am heart broken for the Forman family and send my deepest condolences to them.”

According to his obituary, Forman was an avid sports fan who could not only recount the play sequences and outcomes for the New England Patriots’ playoff games and Super Bowl appearances, but was also “a connoisseur of the Tour de France, Formula One racing ‘push push,’ and a March Madness bracket scientist.”

“He spent treasured hours with [his brother] Ben on the golf course, hiking Yosemite, and skiing the Rockies,” the obituary states. “Sam will leave behind a legacy to be challenged for his LS wrestling successors, his Lehigh [University] classmates and Kappa Alpha brothers in arms. For his family he leaves us with hearts full of his belly laughs, twinkling smile, and endless hugs.”

The funeral service for Forman will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels at 475 Washington St. in Canton at 12 p.m. Jan. 14. For those who can’t attend in person, the service will also be livestreamed online.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Forman’s memory to the Ron Burton Training Village, a sports training and mentoring program for economically disadvantaged and at-risk youth that was founded by

Donations can be sent to the Ron Burton Training Village, P.O. Box 2, Hubbardston, MA 01452 or online at www.ronburtontrainingvillage.org/donate.

"We know that Sam would live his life 'paying it forward' in this way," the obituary states.









