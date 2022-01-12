Frustrations grow for victims of RIPTA data breach

And now, she said, it is galling to find that RIPTA’s offer of a free one-year subscription for the Equifax identity monitoring services is fraught with technical problems, delays, and still more unanswered questions.

It was perplexing to hear that the breach, which affected thousands of current and former state employees, had occurred at Rhode Island Public Transit Authority when she works as a professor at Rhode Island College.

PROVIDENCE — It was alarming to learn that a data breach resulted in hackers getting a hold of her name, Social Security number, and possibly information about her health plan claims.

Professor Mikaila Arthur, chairwoman of the RIC sociology department, said she have been trying for a week and a half to access the Equifax service that was promised to help address the fallout from the data breach.

“And it’s completely impossible,” Arthur said. “I’m not even sure what else to do to set up Equifax.”

Without the credit-monitoring service, she said she and other victims of the data breach can only guess at the repercussions of the breach. “Colleagues are concerned about whether their children’s data is exposed,” she said. “We just have no information, and it doesn’t seem any more will be forthcoming.”

Arthur said one of her main concerns is that the hacker obtained not only a Social Security Number but also her private health information. “That is pretty creepy,” she said.

On Wednesday, RIPTA senior marketing coordinator Cristy Raposo Perry said, “We are not aware of any individuals who have been unable to enroll in Equifax’s credit monitoring service.”

On Dec. 21, RIPTA posted a “Notice of Security Incident” on its website, saying someone had gained unauthorized access to some of its computer systems in early August and files “pertaining to RIPTA’s health plan” had been exported. Those files contained names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and Medicare identification numbers, the notice said.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office received a letter from RIPTA on Dec. 23 saying a security breach had compromised the personal information of more than 12,700 Rhode Island residents, including not just people affiliated with RIPTA but state employees who were beneficiaries of Rhode Island health plans. He said his office is looking into whether “the entities involved have complied with state laws regarding notification and safeguarding of personal information in their custody.”

When asked about why RIPTA had that health care information on its computers, Raposo Perry said, “Regarding the state’s receipt of information from its previous health care provider, we are continuing our investigation into the handling of that data, and are implementing additional security procedures to help avoid these types of situations from occurring in the future.”

Arthur said RIPTA notified her about the breach in a letter on Dec. 21. The notice did not say that data breach affected state employees, and at first, Arthur assumed she had used a credit card to pay for a RIPTA bus pass at some point and that credit card information had been hacked. But then she realized that a regular RIPTA user in her household didn’t receive the notice, and finally she read the full story in the news.

The RIPTA letter said the agency was offering a free one-year membership to Equifax Complete Premier identity monitoring services, to help detect the misuse of the data and provide “identity protection support focused on immediate identification and resolution of identity theft.”

But Arthur had trouble signing up for the service online. It took a week for Equifax to send her a personal identification number by mail, but once it arrived she still could not access the services, she said. Equifax’s automated response: “We are temporarily unable to complete this request.”

Arthur said she has been calling and Equifax help line. “But the people there are unable to help,” she said. “They said they are having technical problems.

Some colleagues are starting to see unauthorized charges and other problems linked to identity theft, Arthur said. While she said she understands data breaches sometimes happen, it’s clear that RIPTA – and perhaps other parts of state government – need to conduct an audit of their data security processes. “There needs to be an effective response to make sure people are not unduly affected,” she said.

RIPTA is directing people to call 855-604-1668 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday if they need assistance.

