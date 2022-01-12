Ice disk makes a comeback in Maine town

“We did it kind of as a joke, because the city’s obsessed with it,” Tranchemontagne said in a telephone interview.

On Tuesday it captured the attention of James Tranchemontagne, the chef and owner of The Frog and Turtle, a gastropub by the river. He shot a video of the ice disk and posted it on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Another large ice disk has formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine.

When a similar ice disk formed on the river in 2019, images and video went viral on social media and curiosity-seekers came from far and wide to Westbrook to see the spinning ice disk for themselves.

“We had people coming from Pennsylvania and Rhode Island,” he said. “Everyone was like, ‘you gotta come see the ice disk!’ It was insane. People couldn’t find parking.”

For this city of 20,400 in southern Maine, the ice disk was a a bona fide tourist attraction, albeit a temporary one.

“It put Westbrook on the map,” said Tranchemontagne.

This latest ice disk to make an appearance on the river isn’t spinning, but it’s still captured the attention of many.

“As of this morning it moved toward the riverbank and locked itself in,” said Tranchemontagne. “It’s already anchored.”

He isn’t sure when it formed, but “it just seemed like overnight.”

No one knows how long it will last, but Tranchemontagne said it’s a nice distraction “in the midst of this COVID-19 hell.”

Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley also shared photos of the new ice disk on Facebook and invited people to come take a look. Media outlets also quickly picked up on the story.

“Ice disk 2022 day 2!” Foley wrote on Wednesday. “Seems to have frozen up along the banks and we’ll see if todays warmer temperatures get it moving again! Come check it out! #icedisk2022″

