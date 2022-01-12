Judge to hear arguments on Boston public safety unions’ challenge to Michelle Wu’s Jan. 15 vaccine mandate

In court papers, the unions contend the city negotiated the existing practice that allowed employees to provide negative COVID test results if they choose not to be vaccinated. Union members are already working excessive hours, the union said, and until a new agreement is negotiated, the Jan. 15 start date for the vaccine mandate should be stopped.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke is set to hear arguments via Zoom on the request for an injunction sought by Firefighters Local 718, Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society - a legal effort the Wu administration is opposing.

Three public safety unions will ask a Suffolk Superior Court judge Wednesday to block Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID vaccine mandate from taking effect Jan. 15 — until she bargains with unions for firefighters, police supervisors, and detectives.

“The public interest will be served by an injunction because it serves the public policy of collective bargaining while ensuring strapped public safety agencies do not suffer further reductions in staffing and while also ensuring continuation of regular testing of sizeable components of the work force, which helps identify, track and trace the coronavirus in the interest of public health,’' the unions wrote in court papers.

But the city states in a court filing this week that existing agreements were negotiated when the infection and hospitalization rates from the Delta variant were falling. The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has created a new public health crisis that the Boston Public Health Commission identifies as an immediate threat to city workers -- and the public they serve.

“It is the unrebutted and compelling position of the city, relying on the BPHC, that the vaccination of all city employees is a necessary part of a medically sound and necessary public health strategy in the city to combat the spread and severity of COVID-19,’' the city wrote in court papers. “Suspending the deadline for union members to obtain full vaccination would be against the public interest.”

Wu on Dec. 20 ordered the mandatory vaccination of all city employees and set Jan. 15 as the date for workers to have received at least one of shot of a vaccine. Failure to comply can lead to firing, the administration has said.

The unions, in court papers, stress their opposition is fueled by the need to protect the rights of all of their members under the state’s collective bargaining laws. The unions emphasized they do not oppose COVID-19 vaccines, but are adamant that the administration must first negotiate, not issue unilateral orders.

“The science and sincerity of the City’s unilateral action do not mean that the issue is exempt from bargaining,’' the unions wrote in court papers. ”The public interest will be served by the injunction because it will ensure strapped public safety agencies do not suffer further reductions in staffing and that regular testing of sizeable components of the work force will continue.”

The unions said vaccination rates among its member ranges from 77 percent to 89 percent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

