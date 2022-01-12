A Massachusetts mom offered to help her daughter in her search for love. It led to a billboard in Times Square.

But after Molly Davis, a 30-year-old Boston woman, accepted an offer from her mother, Beth Davis, to make her a dating profile, the search for a suitor led to a 47-by-25-foot billboard in the busy New York City tourist destination, complete with a photo of Molly beneath the words “date my daughter.”

“It’s a huge thrill,” Molly, who works in medical device sales, said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s so surreal. I’m next to Olivia Rodrigo.”

It began during a conversation at Thanksgiving, when Beth, a Duxbury native who previously worked in pharmaceutical sales, offered to help Molly find a potential partner by creating a dating app profile for her.

“With the pandemic and with Molly being a busy professional, like all young people, I obviously had way more time than she did,” Beth, 61, said. “And in my research, what I read about is that some young people spend 10 hours a week searching through these profiles looking for Mr. Right and I just thought if Molly would let me, then I could do some of that. And Molly was agreeable, because she’s a very agreeable daughter, and she knew it would be fun for me.”

While not everyone might jump at the opportunity to involve their parents so closely in their dating lives, Molly said she was swayed by the fact that she trusts her mom’s instincts.

“I figured that if my mom was able to produce someone, they would be a really lovely person,” Molly said. “And then also my thought was just kind of, ‘this can’t hurt, so why not?’”

Molly and Beth Davis. Courtesy of Molly Davis

Beth landed on Wingman, an app that allows a single person’s loved one to make a profile for them by providing photos and a description of them. In the process, Beth also wrote a description of herself and mentioned that she has metastatic breast cancer, which she believes caught the attention of Wingman’s chief executive.

“Ever since learning her breast cancer had spread, Beth’s been on a mission to locate a good man for her daughter, Molly,” the profile reads. “Beth hopes to find someone with a good family and a strong support system of friends, both of which she considers crucial to build a strong foundation in any relationship.”

After she was first diagnosed with breast cancer years ago, Beth discovered in 2020 that it had spread to her bones, a development that has added a layer of urgency to the search to find a life partner for Molly, Beth said.

“Now time is very precious,” Beth said, “and that’s part of this equation is just that I want to see Molly well settled.”

After an e-mail exchange between Wingman’s CEO and Beth, they agreed to the billboard, which went up in time for New Year’s Eve. A photo of Beth appears on the billboard too, accompanied by the text, “I’m Molly’s wingman and her mom,” with a link to Molly’s profile.

The two went down to New York City to see it in person, an experience that left them feeling “giddy,” Beth said.

“When we got out of the Uber, we turned the corner, and there it was,” Beth said. “We we’re just jumping up and down. My glasses flew off because I was looking up and just amazed and giddy, laughing, holding [Molly], and it caused a big scene. People were pointing at the billboard noticing that it was Molly.”

Beth and Molly Davis in Times Square. courtesy of Molly Davis

Dozens of people have reached out so far, pitching their loved ones as possible matches for Molly. While dates haven’t yet been arranged — Beth has yet to pass along a potential suitor to Molly to consider — Beth said she’s been encouraged by those who have so far voiced their interest.

“There were lots of mothers, some fathers, suggesting their kids. There were breast cancer survivors who totally identified with me that were saying, ‘I think you should consider my son,’” Beth said. “And I just love it all. They’re so varied.”

The quest has also provided an opportunity for the mother-daughter pair to reverse the roles they’ve been accustomed to throughout Beth’s cancer.

“Molly’s been my wingman, taking me to my appointments, and now it’s my turn to give back and help be her wingman through this,” Beth said.

The search for a partner for Molly has provided “a lovely distraction” to the “serious stuff” their family is contending with, Beth said. It has also inspired other mothers and fathers who want their children to find their special someone, Beth said.

“And no matter what, it’ll be something she can look back on years from now as something we did together,” Beth added.

For Molly, having her mother embark on this quest with her has allowed the two to have conversations on topics they hadn’t broached before.

“She and I have had some different discussions that maybe we wouldn’t have had without the billboard, just kind of talking about the experience for each of us when my mom was sick when I was 13 or 14 and reflecting on that,” Molly said. “Not everyone gets to have a moment where you stop and kind of fully reflect with family.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.