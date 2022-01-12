N.H. police say they’ve received 300 tips in search for Harmony Montgomery, reward fund grows to $104,000

“I have to remain hopeful, the public has to remain hopeful,” Aldenberg said during a briefing with reporters Wednesday that was streamed online by WMUR-TV.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said detectives are vetting every tip that has come through the 24-hour phone line set up exclusively for information about 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery’s whereabouts. Anyone with information can call at 603-203-6060.

The Manchester, N.H., police department has received about 300 tips relating to the disappearance of a young girl who has been missing for more than two years, and the reward fund for information has grown to $104,000, officials said Wednesday.

“That’s why I keep going back to ‘somebody knows something,’” he said. “Until somebody tells me otherwise or shows me something concrete and valuable that says that she’s not, then this investigation is geared towards as if Harmony is still alive.”

Police opened an investigation into Harmony’s disappearance on Dec. 27. She was last seen by police in Manchester on Sept. 11, 2019, during a service call to her home, the chief said.

Aldenberg previously said Harmony had last been seen in October 2019. On Wednesday, he acknowledged he had given out “an inappropriate date.”

Police arrested Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, last week and charged him with felony second-degree assault, allegedly against Harmony. A Massachusetts juvenile court awarded Montgomery custody of Harmony in February 2019.

Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, was charged last week with a felony count of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting more than $1,500 in food stamps meant for Harmony after she had gone missing.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Tuesday said it will drop that charge and add felony theft by deception in addition to eight misdemeanors, which allege she made an “intentionally false statement or misrepresentation” to obtain public assistance to which she wasn’t entitled, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is not Harmony’s biological mother. She is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Thursday.

Neither Adam nor Kayla Montgomery has been charged in Harmony’s disappearance.

Police ended their search of a Manchester home where Harmony once lived on Monday. The residence at 77 Gilford St., where a different family now lives, was searched over the weekend and on Jan. 2, but police have not said whether any evidence was found or if other searches are being planned. Aldenberg said the home’s current residents have been cooperating with investigators.

Aldenberg said Wednesday that donations to the reward fund have been flowing in from businesses and individuals from New Hampshire and beyond the state.

“They care for another human being,” he said. “They care for a little girl who is unaccounted for. It’s their way of, ‘What can I do?’”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.