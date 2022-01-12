No, Lyndell’s Bakery in Somerville isn’t closing. In fact, it could get bigger.

The blurb quickly led to an avalanche of online speculation, with fans of the bakery, part of the city’s fabric for more than a century, alarmed over what it could mean. Were they closing up shop for good? Getting pushed out by higher rents? In the middle of another pandemic winter, it was hard not to fear the worst.

“Lyndell’s Bakery is in proceedings for demolition,” said the message, shared in a group for Somerville residents called “Davis Square” that has more than 6,000 members.

The ominous Facebook post seemed to spell trouble for yet another beloved establishment at a time when so many restaurants and businesses have closed.

“This needs to be stopped,” read one of the 189 comments.

“This feels like my parents getting divorced all over again,” another person responded.

But members of the Ball Square District Association, which represents the neighborhood along Broadway where Lyndell’s is located, dispelled rumors about the institution’s imminent demise following the rumblings on social media this week.

While the building’s owner, DiCamillo Associates LLC, is hoping to redevelop the property at some point, Lyndell’s isn’t getting tossed out like day-old baked goods.

“Lyndell’s Bakery is not for sale, is not closing, and I expect to continue to be the 100% owner for a very long time,” Bill Galatis, who has owned Lyndell’s for 22 years, wrote in an email to the neighborhood association that was posted online. “Please disregard any comments that are on social media. These people simply don’t know the facts.”

The hubbub over Lyndell’s, which on major holidays draws a line of customers that snakes around the block before it even opens its doors, stemmed from a recent hearing notice from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Buried in the agenda for its Jan. 25 meeting is a request to “demolish principal structure” at 720 Broadway, where Lyndell’s sells its famous pies, cookies, and pastries. There’s also an application for an adjacent property, at 722 Broadway, by the same owner.

The budget item — listed under “Determinations of Historic Significance” — is described by the commission as “Step 1 in the demolition review process.”

But in an interview, Galatis said the hearing doesn’t mean Lyndell’s is saying goodbye to its home in Ball Square — not by a longshot.

“Lyndell’s is going nowhere,” he said.

As Ball Square gears up for the opening of a new Green Line station, the building’s owners are seeking to redevelop the property, Galatis said.

“We have been working collaboratively with the landlord, and he did discuss with me that he was thinking about redeveloping the building and some other properties he has on the block, and he said, ‘Listen, our long-term goal is to put Lyndell’s back in there,’” said Galatis, the fourth owner of the bakery, which is celebrating its 135th year in business.

But as speculation swirled about Lyndell’s fate, customers grew worried. Some called the bakery to find out if it was closing, or asked about it when they stopped in for cannolis and muffins. To quell concerns, Galatis reiterated the bakery’s intentions in a post on Facebook.

“People get nervous when they hear about iconic, long-time businesses shutting down because of redevelopment or COVID,” he said. “But in the end, if the location is redeveloped, then Lyndell’s will be in a much better place and be able to offer customers even more.”

If redevelopment plans eventually move ahead, Lyndell’s would need to temporarily relocate to somewhere nearby in Ball Square, Galatis said.

Once work on their current building wrapped up, they’d move back into an upgraded bakery with more space and possibly indoor seating.

“That’s going to be the plan. I believe that we are going to work collaboratively [with the landlord] to build a brand new, and maybe even larger, Lyndell’s,” he said.

Joseph Fodera, managing partner of DiCamillo Associates, said it’s long been the plan to redevelop the property, with Lyndell’s at the center of the project.

The goal is to build “a mixed-use residential and retail space,” he said, “and Lyndell’s will be occupying the retail space, as they do now.”

Fodera, a Somerville native who grew up going to Lyndell’s, said the upcoming hearing with the Historic Preservation Commission is the first step in what could be a long process. In the end, he envisions an outcome that will benefit not only Ball Square, but also the bakery and its customers.

“We don’t know how much or what we can build there yet, but I can tell you it’s going to be better than it is now,” he said. “We want to give them a state-of-the-art facility where they can thrive for the next 135 years.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.