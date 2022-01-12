Patriots’ Devin McCourty thrilled by Baker’s decision to grant clemency petition for William Allen

Allen was convicted of first-degree murder for taking part in the fatal armed robbery of a reputed drug dealer in Brockton in 1994. Another man involved in the robbery stabbed Purvis Bester to death.

McCourty became acquainted with Allen through Rahsaan Hall, the director of the Racial Justice Program for the ACLU of Massachusetts.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who has advocated for the release of William Allen from prison, said Wednesday that he was thrilled to learn Governor Charlie Baker had granted a clemency petition for Allen.

McCourty built a relationship with Allen over Zoom calls. McCourty tweeted to Baker a picture of his family at Thanksgiving dinner with an open spot at the table for Allen.

He was thrilled by Wednesday’s decision and said his wife, Michelle, got goosebumps when she heard. McCourty heard the news right before practice.

“I would say it’s probably the greatest team victory that I’ve ever been a part of. To see a man who has been in jail for 27 years on a life sentence be told that you’re going to go home, to me that’s just unbelievable. And to know that you played some part in that, it’s a great feeling,’’ McCourty said.

“So, I’m blown away, and 2022 is already off to a good start just hearing that news,” he added.









