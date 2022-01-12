Person found dead in mobile home fire in Nashua, N.H.

Firefighters found one person dead in the home and companies stretched three 1 ¾-inch hose lines to extinguish the fire and cool down two residential propane tanks in the rear of the building, he said.

Deputy Fire Chief Glen MacDonald said firefighters responded to the blaze at 21 Mercury Lane at 1:27 a.m. and found the entire building fully involved with flames coming through the roof.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Nashua Fire Marshal’s offices, he said.

Advertisement

Firefighters had to battle the fire in frigid temperatures. Chief Brian Rhodes said a frozen fire hydrant caused a “slight delay” but did not impact the operation, as crews were able to use tank water until they got the hydrant to open.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.