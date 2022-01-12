Providence man sentenced to life in prison following fatal 2018 shooting in Mattapan

The jury found Tse not guilty on a second count of armed assault with intent to murder.

Dewane Tse, 37, was convicted on Dec. 16 on charges of first degree murder, and armed assault with intent to murder, by a Suffolk Superior Court jury, for the death of Yashua Amado, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Providence man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for participating in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Boston in 2018, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said Wednesday.

“The true toll of homicide and of gun violence is immeasurable,” Hayden said in the statement. “The Amado family will never again be whole. The Mattapan community where Yashua was murdered has been repeatedly traumatized by senseless violence and homicide. We cannot and will not tolerate this.”

Tse was also sentenced an additional term of 10 years to 10 years and one day in state prison for the armed assault charge. The additional term will be served concurrently to the life sentence, the statement said.

The gunman remains unidentified and at-large, Hayden said in the statement.

“No words can begin to express the grief that plagues my heart and mind each day of my life, due to the loss of my son Yashua,” Amado’s father wrote in an impact statement . “I miss him dearly. Yashua was loving, kind, and compassionate. He was genuine. His smile was infectious, his laughter streamed joy and his mind was profound.”

Following a Boston police investigation, security camera footage showed Tse in a red GMC Acadia, he rented two days prior, around Mattapan Square before Amado and a friend arrived in another car to pick up breakfast on Aug. 14, 2018, the statement said. Once Amado left, Tse followed him along Blue Hill Avenue to Deering Road where they both parked around 9:46 a.m.

The unidentified gunman got out of the car, went up to Amado’s car and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side window and windshield before returning to Tse’s car and driving away, Hayden’s office said.

The passenger survived the shooting, the statement said.

Tse returned the rented SUV to the Government Center parking garage an hour later, Hayden’s office said.





