Providence Mayor unveils $2.6 million initiative to reduce crime by boosting youth jobs, nonviolence training, and mentorship

“We know there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing violence in our community. Instead we have to take an all-hands-on deck, holistic look at the root causes of violence, and we have to address them from [multiple] angles,” Elorza said at a news conference at the West End Community Center on Wednesday. “With this three-prong approach, I am confident we will provide more opportunities for the young people in our city and make it less likely they will turn to violence, now or in the future.”

Elorza said the investment of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act is “an opportunity to make a long-lasting impact in the community.” The proposed budget that Elorza presented to the City Council last week also includes an additional $2 million to fund further initiatives intended to prevent violence.

PROVIDENCE — After one of the deadliest stretches the city has seen in years, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Wednesday a $2.6 million anti-violence initiative to invest in hundreds of jobs for the city’s youth, increase access to mentorships, and make nonviolence training available to all residents.

Until 2020, Providence had seen a decade of declining homicides and shootings, which city and police officials had credited to community policing and partnerships with local agencies and community organizations that helped reduce violence.

The last year and a half had been the deadliest the city had seen in a long time.

The spike in gun violence in Providence reflected what other cities have seen since mid-2020, attributed to more guns, a shaky economy, civil unrest, and upheaval caused by the pandemic.

In spite of having one of the lowest rosters of officers in years, the Providence police made a record number of gun arrests and seizures in 2021, arresting 192 people (up from an average of 120 to 130, the chief said) and seizing 210 firearms. A new police academy graduated last fall, and the city has funded another academy.

Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said these initiatives were important to combat the social ills that police aren’t equipped for. That’s the reason the department is aligned with community partners, he said.

“We know we’ll never be able to arrest our way out of every social ill we encounter, and that’s public health issues, mental health, chronic addition, and including gun violence,” Clements said. “Here, in 2022, with this federal funding these opportunities are being filtered back into the work we really need to do in the community.”

Until now, the lack of funding has been an issue.

“It’s important that we start initiatives and we are consistent about the funding that goes with it, so we can be transformative and continue to make a difference in building relationships and building strategies that reduce the violence in our city,” said Cedric Huntley, the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, which is receiving funding to host nonviolence trainings.

Some of the ideas arose after ugly incidents last year.

After eight people were shot and a ninth was hit by shrapnel during a fight between street gangs in May 2021, Elorza asked local leaders, including James Monteiro of the Reentry Campus Program, what could be done to address the root causes of violence.

Then in June 2021, when the mayor criticized some police officers for how they broke up a fight among neighbors on Sayles Street, Elorza said he also wondered why the police had to respond to that address more than 40 times in the last year, and whether there could have been an intervention.

The mayor said the city has joined with eight providers to create 450 year-round jobs that pay at least $15 an hour for city’s youth. The jobs will be at the Reentry Campus Program, Federal Hill House WEX and Federal Hill House SL, Refugee Dream Center, Inspiring Minds, Comprehensive Community Action Program, Boys and Girls Club of Providence, Providence Housing Authority, and Community Action Partnership of Providence County.

The Nonviolence Institute will offer monthly Skills Enrichment Education Development training, known as SEED, for Providence residents aged 15 to 24 who are referred by the institute’s outreach team, schools, group homes and community agencies. The training will focus on the principles of nonviolence, conflict resolution, mental health and wellness, and way to encourage peers to practice nonviolence.

The goal is to enhance conflict resolution skills, proactively identify conflicts between individuals and groups at risk of escalating to violence, and help youth participants break down barriers and stereotypes that prevent them from seeking out necessary mental health and wellness supports. Participants will be provided with case management and connection to supports throughout and after completion of the program.

The Institute aims to graduate 18 cohorts of eligible youth from the SEED training program between now and June 2023.

The Nonviolence Institute is also holding “The Beloved Community Workshop” for adults, with training in nonviolence skills, mental health awareness and personal development, as well as education around issues of race, class, equity and justice. These workshops will be held bi-monthly until June 2023 and are open to the public. Stipends for both trainings are available to Providence residents to cover participation or barriers to access, such as paying for childcare. The first workshop is Feb. 6 at the Washington Park Community Library.

Mentor Rhode Island is leading the City’s youth mentorship programming and began accepting proposals on Wednesday from local community organizations to receive specialized assistance and program improvement grants specific to improving mentoring opportunities.

Mentor Rhode Island is focused on organizations that work with the transitional years, including the transition from elementary and middle school to higher grades, older teenagers and young adults, and in areas of the city lacking mentorship programs.

Those who wish to apply for a youth job, program support from Mentor Rhode Island, or register for a nonviolence training can apply at the city’s Rescue Plan website at www.pvdrescueplan.com/apply

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.