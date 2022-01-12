Taxi driver stabbed in face by passenger during robbery attempt in Brighton

A taxi driver was stabbed in the face by a woman passenger during an attempted robbery in Brighton early Wednesday, Boston police said.

The driver later told police she was dispatched to Jette Court around 4:45 a.m. to pick up a fare. A woman entered the cab armed with a hammer and a knife and demanded that the driver hand over her money, police said.

The driver told the passenger she did not have any money, and the passenger responded by stabbing her in the forehead with the knife, authorities said. The two began to struggle, and the passenger fled from the cab, leaving a silver kitchen knife with a black handle in the rear seat, police said.