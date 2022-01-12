Taxi driver stabbed in face by passenger during robbery attempt in Brighton

A taxi driver was stabbed in the face by a woman passenger during an attempted robbery in Brighton early Wednesday, Boston police said.
The driver later told police she was dispatched to Jette Court around 4:45 a.m. to pick up a fare. A woman entered the cab armed with a hammer and a knife and demanded that the driver hand over her money, police said.
The driver told the passenger she did not have any money, and the passenger responded by stabbing her in the forehead with the knife, authorities said. The two began to struggle, and the passenger fled from the cab, leaving a silver kitchen knife with a black handle in the rear seat, police said.
Advertisement
The driver made her way to Area D-14 in Brighton where she walked in while bleeding from her head wound, police said. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.