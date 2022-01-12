fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer rollover on Mass. Pike in Weston snarls morning commute

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 12, 2022, 24 minutes ago
A tractor-trailer rolled over around 6:15 a.m. on the Mass Pike eastbound ramp where it connects to the I-95/Route 128 northbound ramp, forcing the road closure, MassDOT reported.Boston 25 News

Commuters in the western suburbs are facing delays Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer crash forced the closure of a major interchange between the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Weston, according to MassDOT.

The tractor-trailer rolled over around 6:15 a.m. on the Mass Pike eastbound ramp where it connects to the I-95/Route 128 northbound ramp, forcing the road closure, MassDOT reported.

The crash is also required MassDOT to close the northbound ramp from I-95 and Route 128 to the eastbound lanes of the Mass Pike, the agendy said.

Traffic on I-95/Route 128 northbound is being diverted to Exit 41.

“Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed approaching this interchange, and use caution,’' MassDOT said in a statement. The crash “ will be impacting travel through the morning commute.”

MassDOT suggested drivers should check mass511.com for real time information on status of the highway, dial 511 for real-time conditions, or follow @massDOT on Twitter for updates.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

