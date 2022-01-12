Tractor-trailer rollover on Mass. Pike in Weston snarls morning commute

Commuters in the western suburbs are facing delays Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer crash forced the closure of a major interchange between the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Weston, according to MassDOT.

The tractor-trailer rolled over around 6:15 a.m. on the Mass Pike eastbound ramp where it connects to the I-95/Route 128 northbound ramp, forcing the road closure, MassDOT reported.

The crash is also required MassDOT to close the northbound ramp from I-95 and Route 128 to the eastbound lanes of the Mass Pike, the agendy said.