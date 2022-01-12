Two Westborough police officers hurt after cruiser struck from behind while helping motorist on Route 9

Officers were called at around 6 p.m. to Route 9 East near Interstate 495 South to aid a disabled motor vehicle in the travel lane, and while aiding the vehicle, a vehicle struck the marked police cruiser from behind, said Lieutenant Steven Tompkins. Tompkins said the initial crash caused a domino effect, and the impacted cruiser hit the other police cruiser that was on site.

In the second crash involving a Westborough police cruiser this week, two officers were injured Tuesday night on Route 9 helping a motorist after a vehicle struck their parked cruiser from behind, causing it to strike another cruiser on the scene, police said.

Both officers were in their vehicles, Tompkins said, and no other information about the vehicle that caused the crash was available at this time.

The officers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

On Monday, a private vehicle crashed into a Westborough Police cruiser that was stopped at a red light on Turnpike Road and injured two people including one Westborough police officer. Westborough Police Department advised drivers to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

“WPD once again reminds drivers to MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Please. For your safety and the safety of our officers,” Westborough Police wrote in a tweet.