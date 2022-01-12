Wakefield school bus catches fire Wednesday morning

A school bus caught fire at Woodville Elementary in Wakefield Wednesday morning around 6 a.m., according to a statement from the Wakefield Public Schools.

Kim Audet, a bus driver, noticed flames and the smell of smoke coming from the bus’s hood as she was preparing to drive her morning route, the statement said.

The Wakefield Fire Department knocked down the fire. Officials suspect the bus ignited due to a mechanical failure in the engine compartment. Woodville was delayed by an hour, and a spare bus was used for morning pickup.