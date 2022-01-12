Warwick mayor unveils plans for outdoor ice rink behind City Hall

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi on Wednesday unveiled plans for an outdoor ice rink behind City Hall.

The rink will be built on the former site of the City Hall Annex Building, which has been torn down, and it will be modeled after the BankNewport City Center outdoor rink in downtown Providence.

“Over the years, it’s been very clear to me that residents feel that Warwick is lacking in non-sport, recreational opportunities,” Picozzi said. “The city also has no real central gathering area. The City Hall Plaza will bring the city together and greatly enhance the quality of life here in Warwick.”