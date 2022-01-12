Warwick mayor unveils plans for outdoor ice rink behind City Hall

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi on Wednesday unveiled plans for an outdoor ice rink behind City Hall.
The rink will be built on the former site of the City Hall Annex Building, which has been torn down, and it will be modeled after the BankNewport City Center outdoor rink in downtown Providence.
“Over the years, it’s been very clear to me that residents feel that Warwick is lacking in non-sport, recreational opportunities,” Picozzi said. “The city also has no real central gathering area. The City Hall Plaza will bring the city together and greatly enhance the quality of life here in Warwick.”
Advertisement
The “City Hall Plaza” will include an ice skating rink during the winter months but will remain open all year, with roller skating, a “splash pad,” pickleball, a farmers markets, movie nights, dances, and concerts, he said.
The city plans to pay for the project with an unused $3.5 million recreation bond, along with potential federal grants, he said.
A rendering of the plans includes a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, a building for concessions and skate rental, a building for Zamboni storage, and 132 parking spaces.
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.