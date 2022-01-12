Coronavirus levels in Boston-area waste water are falling

The most recent readings from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s plant found that the seven day average of coronavirus levels in the waste water from the southern sample have fallen to 6,810 RNA copies/mL as of Monday. That’s down sharply from a high of 11,446 RNA copies/mL on Jan. 3. Levels have fallen even lower in samples from the northern half of the system: The seven day average was 5,091 RNA copies/mL as of Monday, down from a high of 8,644 on Jan. 5.

After seeing massive spikes in coronavirus levels over the last several weeks, there’s a hopeful trend emerging in waste water data collected from the Deer Island water treatment plant: Levels of coronavirus are falling.

The coronavirus levels in the waste water are considered something of an early warning system for monitoring COVID-19 surges. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which tests the waste water coming into MWRA’s treatment plant, has said it has found that the amount of virus detected in waste water is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later.

If levels continue to fall, it could be an early indicator that the current COVID-19 surge in Massachusetts is peaking. The state has shattered records for new cases in recent days, and hospitalizations and deaths have been climbing. Still, experts have noted that even if cases fall, hospitalizations and deaths could continue to rise because those metrics usually lag cases.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









