McConnell slams Biden’s voting rights speech, calling it ‘beneath his office’

During a speech in Georgia , Biden, who served as a senator from Delaware for decades, said the Senate “has been rendered a shell of its former self” and came out in support of bypassing the senate filibuster, which requires a 60-vote majority to stop debate on legislation, for the legislation. He likened those who oppose changing Senate rules to segregationists and slaveholders.

“I have known, liked, and personally respected Joe Biden for many years,” McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor . “I did not recognize the man at that podium yesterday.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blasted President Biden’s speech in which he voiced support for changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation, with McConnell describing Biden’s address as a “rant” that was “incorrect, incoherent, and beneath his office.”

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” Biden asked during the speech.

McConnell took particular issue with those comparisons, saying, Biden “invoked the bloody disunion of the Civil War to demonize Americans who disagree with him. He compared a bipartisan majority of Senators to literal traitors,” which was “profoundly unpresidential,” McConnell said.

While Biden did not call for the filibuster to be eliminated entirely, he said he supported “getting rid of” it to pass voting rights legislation. The legislation, which is aimed at beating back a swath of restrictive voting measures passed through Republican-led statehouses around the country, is stalled in the Senate.

Biden’s speech only underscores why the filibuster should remain, McConnell argued.

“In less than a year, ‘restoring the soul of America’ has become: agree with me, or you’re a bigot,” McConnell said. “From lowering the temperature to invoking totalitarian states and the Civil War. This inflammatory rhetoric was not an attempt to persuade skeptical Democratic or Republican senators. In fact, you could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than a president abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery.”

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

