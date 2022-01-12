Boston Public Schools student-athletes plea for return to practices and competition

In accordance with guidance from the Boston Public Health Commission, the pause remains in effect, although BPS is expected to provide an updated timeline sometime this week that will address a potential return to play.

The pause, which went into effect on Dec. 23 because of rising COVID cases across the city and rolling shut downs among BCL programs, was originally scheduled to end Monday with games resuming Wednesday.

As student-athletes from Latin Academy and other Boston City League schools prepared Sunday night for their first practices in weeks, they received the disappointing news that BPS officials would be extending the pause on athletics beyond Jan. 10.

Students were expected to give testimony at Wednesday’s school committee meeting.

“We had packed our bags and were ready to come back and continue our season, when we got word of the shut down at 9:30 p.m. Sunday,” said Lily Crowley, a senior guard on the Latin Academy girls’ basketball team. “It felt like we [as student-athletes] were put on the back burner.”

Along with teammate Alexa Poremba, boys’ basketball players Brennan Shapiro, Benny Martinez, and Osasu Woghiren, and wrestling captain Malcolm X Chrispin, Crowley plans to join BCL student-athletes in a #LetUsPlay protest Thursday at 3 p.m. in front of City Hall.

With students attending classes in person and congregating in crowded areas at school, these student-athletes believe it doesn’t make sense to continue with a pause on athletics.

“We understand COVID is a very important issue,” Woghiren said. “But at the end of the day there are hundreds of people in the cafeteria, and 50 to 70 kids in a gym class, and we’re just asking for 10 to 12 people to play safely in a gym with our masks up.”

Without organized sports, and with programs in other areas of the state staying sharp by playing games and practicing, some BPS athletes have resorted to playing basketball at public venues, creating another outlet for the virus to spread.

“We practiced better health protocols when the season was going,” Shapiro said. “Because now we go to the [YMCA] or public health clubs to play pickup with strangers, who aren’t wearing masks, versus playing with masks in our school building with people we know.”

Chrispin, who was also the captain of the Dragons’ league-winning football team this fall, points out the wrestling team has had only one confirmed COVID case among nearly 50 participants this season.

“It feels like we’ve been making all these compromises,” Chrispin said. “We’ve been wearing masks, testing once a week, and haven’t had crowds. We took the first [pause], and we were ready to come back. It feels like we’re being punished for something we’re trying to accommodate for, and it feels like athletes as a whole are being under represented in the decision-making process.”