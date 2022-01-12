fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins’ Tuukka Rask wants to get back in the net ASAP, and it could come as soon as Thursday

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated January 12, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Tuukka Rask will man the Bruins’ bench door for Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

According to Tuukka Rask, the sooner the Bruins throw him in net, the better.

“I expect to play a great game, whenever that is,” he said. “Whether that’s realistic or not, that’s what I expect.”

Rask won’t test his surgically repaired hip with a tune-up in the minors, instead donning a ballcap and manning the Bruins’ bench door for Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens. His first game action could be Thursday against Philadelphia.

It will be the 561st career game for the 34-year-old Finn, who could have retired with the Bruins’ wins (306) and games record, one Stanley Cup, and career save percentage (.922) and goals against average (2.27) that rank third and 10th, respectively, on the NHL’s all-time list.

If Rask finds his game, he could provide stellar work at a bargain (one-year, $1 million contract which has a no-movement clause, according to agent Markus Lehto).

“The biggest motivation is to play with the group I’ve played with my whole career and have another chance to win,” Rask said Wednesday morning, speaking on a Zoom call. “That’s about it.”

Rask believes the Bruins’ chances are “as good as anybody else,” owing to a strong core and recent show-me wins against Tampa and Washington.

“We’re getting older and the window’s closing,” he said. “We haven’t talked about specific dates or nothing. I told Bergy (Patrice Bergeron) a couple of weeks ago he should do what I did, just wait half a season and sign next year. He should take some time off. He’s played a lot of hockey.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

