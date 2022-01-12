Committee recommends MIAA drop on-court mask requirement for basketball

During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the MIAA Basketball Committee voted, 15-3, to recommend to the Board of Directors that basketball players and officials would have the option to not wear masks during play.

Currently, the MIAA requires student-athletes to wear masks during indoor sporting events, including during competition.

Based on the recommendation from the Basketball Committee, players would not have to wear masks while on the court, but could still be required to wear masks while on the bench, as would fans and personnel.