Committee recommends MIAA drop on-court mask requirement for basketball

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 12, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Masks are required for basketball, at least for now. If the MIAA accepts the Basketball Committee's recommendation, schools and districts could make their own requirements.Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the MIAA Basketball Committee voted, 15-3, to recommend to the Board of Directors that basketball players and officials would have the option to not wear masks during play.

Currently, the MIAA requires student-athletes to wear masks during indoor sporting events, including during competition.

Based on the recommendation from the Basketball Committee, players would not have to wear masks while on the court, but could still be required to wear masks while on the bench, as would fans and personnel.

State governing bodies, including the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), have recommended masks during athletic competitions.

DESE recently extended its mask requirement in K-12 public schools in Massachusetts through February in light of the significant uptick in COVID-19 cases this winter. The mandate allows school officials to lift the requirement before Feb. 28 if it can demonstrate that over 80 percent of students and staff are vaccinated.

Even if the MIAA Board of Directors approves the recommendation to remove the requirement for masks during play, individual districts, leagues, and schools would be free to adopt their own requirements for home games.

Multiple members of the Basketball Committee expressed skepticism that district and school officials would change an overarching mask requirement based on changes from the MIAA offices.

