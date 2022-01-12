EMass girls’ basketball: Burlington’s Alyvia Pena headlines Players of the Week

Laney Larsen, Cohasset — The sophomore posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus 6 assists and 3 steals, to complement senior Sara Cullinan’s 17 points in a 65-29 victory Saturday against Sandwich.

Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — The senior dropped 25 points Sunday as Amesbury cruised to a 61-36 win over Hamilton-Wenham, and she added 24 more Tuesday in a 52-40 triumph over Lynnfield.

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — The sophomore standout posted a monster 27-point, 19-rebound double-double as the Raiders cruised past Dracut, 70-43, Tuesday in a battle of Top 20 teams.

Kate Olenik, Medfield — Her stat line of 25 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists fueled the Warriors to Monday’s 62-32 Tri-Valley triumph over Ashland.

Alyvia Pena, Burlington — The junior racked up 27 points Thursday in the Red Devils’ 47-37 triumph over previously-undefeated Wakefield, and buried five 3-pointers en route to 26 points Tuesday in a 55-49 victory over Lexington.

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut —– Talbot, a sharpshooting junior guard, connected on six 3-pointers en route to 27 points Saturday, powering the Middies over previously-unbeaten Peabody, 63-42.

