fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Burlington’s Alyvia Pena headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated January 12, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Alyvia Pena shouldered the majority of the scoring for Burlington in wins against Wakefield and Lexington.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — The sophomore standout posted a monster 27-point, 19-rebound double-double as the Raiders cruised past Dracut, 70-43, Tuesday in a battle of Top 20 teams.

Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — The senior dropped 25 points Sunday as Amesbury cruised to a 61-36 win over Hamilton-Wenham, and she added 24 more Tuesday in a 52-40 triumph over Lynnfield.

Laney Larsen, Cohasset — The sophomore posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus 6 assists and 3 steals, to complement senior Sara Cullinan’s 17 points in a 65-29 victory Saturday against Sandwich.

Kate Olenik, Medfield — Her stat line of 25 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists fueled the Warriors to Monday’s 62-32 Tri-Valley triumph over Ashland.

Advertisement

Alyvia Pena, Burlington — The junior racked up 27 points Thursday in the Red Devils’ 47-37 triumph over previously-undefeated Wakefield, and buried five 3-pointers en route to 26 points Tuesday in a 55-49 victory over Lexington.

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut —– Talbot, a sharpshooting junior guard, connected on six 3-pointers en route to 27 points Saturday, powering the Middies over previously-unbeaten Peabody, 63-42.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video