Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum lead Celtics in rout of Pacers

After the Celtics struggled to score Monday against the shorthanded Indiana Pacers, they responded with a stellar offensive effort to pull away from the healthier Pacers, 119-100, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — What makes Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s job much easier and his stress levels lower is when his two cornerstones play like All-Stars on the same night. It hasn’t been all that often when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each are splashing 3-pointers and attacking the rim.

With their third consecutive win, the Celtics return to .500 and snap a six-game road losing streak.

Advertisement

Brown scored 34 points on 11-for-18 shooting, making 7 of 10 shots from the 3-point line. He scored 20 of those in the first half. Tatum added 33 on 11-for-19 shooting and four 3-pointers.

The Celtics never trailed and had no issues building on their lead in the second half, providing relief for Udoka, who has seen his team blow several double-digit leads this season. There would be no suspense Wednesday as Tatum and Brown each displayed their offensive arsenal while Dennis Schröder returned to the starting lineup and scored 23 points, including 13 in the third quarter when Boston pulled away.

The Celtics made sure there would be little suspense in the second half by running off 8 consecutive points to begin the third period, expanding their lead to 62-49. While Tatum and Brown had their moments in the first half, the third quarter was for Schröder, who scored 13 in the period as the Celtics led by as many as 19.

The Pacers were 7-for-36 shooting from the 3-point line (4 for 27 besides Justin Holiday). That inability to score ensured the Celtics kept a double-digit lead throughout the quarter. While All-Star Domantas Sabonis was efficient in the paint, he didn’t have much help as fellow big man Myles Turner was saddled with foul trouble.

Advertisement

The lone detractor of the half was a head injury sustained by center Robert Williams, who was whacked across the head running down the floor by Indiana’s Lance Stephenson. Williams labored to the bench with a cut above his left eye. He spent about 20 minutes being examined before returning early in the fourth period.

The Celtics were able to avoid a poor third-quarter ending, using a 3-pointer by Schröder and a bucket from Josh Richardson to secure an 87-71 lead going into the final period.

Brown morphed into takeover mode early in the second period when he scored 10 consecutive points, including a pair of 3-pointers for a 47-33 lead. Brown had 20 points at the 7:05 mark but he wouldn’t score again in the quarter.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle employed a trapping, zone defense and the Celtics were confused, and scored just 3 points in the final 5:08 after taking a 51-37 lead. Udoka has pointed out the trouble in finishing quarters, something that burned the Celtics in a Jan. 6 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Pacers ended the first half on a 12-3 run as they kept feeding Sabonis, who scored Indiana’s final three baskets of the half. Tatum scored a layup at the 31.2 mark that snapped a 3:57 scoreless streak. The Celtics again looked like an elite team for most of the half but walked into the tunnel leading only 54-49.

Advertisement

Tatum and Brown were sparkling, combining for 36 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the 3-point line. But the reserves combined for 3 points — from Richardson — in a combined 30 minutes as the Celtics were essentially a two-man team.

It was a dramatically different first half than that rock fight Monday at TD Garden. Tatum got going early, scoring 14 of the Celtics’ first 26 points as they jumped out to an 11-point lead just eight minutes into the game.

Tatum entered Wednesday 22 for 69 from the 3-point line in his past nine games, including 0 of 7 Monday. He hit four in the first 8:03 as the Celtics looked as if they would take control early. Boston was 11-for-17 shooting in the first period – with Brown adding 10 points — and jumped out to a 35-25 lead.

The Celtics scored 42 points in all of the first half Monday.

Indiana welcomed back starters Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, who missed Monday’s game. They combined for 22 points but had little impact on the outcome.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.