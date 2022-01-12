Lauryn Hanafin stays zeroed in as Austin Prep girls’ hockey continues perfect start

The Cougars have a talented roster. But their best player is Hanafin, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic in goal who has backstopped AP to a 61-3 goal differential in a 9-0 start

The top-ranked Austin Prep girls’ hockey team took down Catholic Central League rival St. Mary’s, 7-0, at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury, buoyed by hat tricks from senior Kathryn Karo and junior McKenzie Cerrato.

As Lauryn Hanafin strode toward the ice for warmups Wednesday, the senior from Wilmington was intensely focused, with her teammates following behind.

Even when the action is at the other end of the ice, which is quite often, Hanafin is locked in.

Advertisement

“I feel just confident,” Hanafin said. “I don’t really look at anything, who’s on the ice or who’s coming at me, I just remain confident, mentally tough, and follow that puck. I trust the team in front of me.”

Lauryn Hanafin kept her focus while posting another shutout for Austin Prep. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Her confidence is palpable; Committed to Stonehill College, she challenges shooters with aggressive angles and has lightning quick reflexes. Her play allows skaters in front of her to play aggressively, trusting Hanafin to make the stop should a turnover occur.

“She’s a gamer,” Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood said. “She just really gets up for the competition, she’s such a fierce competitor. Going through the defense is like going through a thick forest, but if they get through there, we have our backbone waiting in the net.”

The leader in that thick forest is Maeve Carey, a senior from Gloucester who also is headed to Stonehill. She is a tremendous skater, and uses lateral quickness and sharp edgework to shut down the opposition.

“I just look at it as I need to have fun every game,” Carey said. “Of course you want to win the game, that’s the goal, but if I’m not having fun, I’m not going to be able to play to the best of my abilities.”

Advertisement

Maeve Carey is the leader of a rock-solid Austin Prep defense, and also can contribute offensively. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

She showcased her powerful shot, uncorking a wrister from the point that blazed into the net for the fifth goal before St. Mary’s goalie Angelina Catino could react.

“She’s a freight train coming down the tracks,” Wood said. “That kid is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen off the ice. When you get to the games, it’s fun to see all of that work come to fruition.”

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 4, Andover 3 — Freshman Ella Nannene scored twice, including the winner 20 seconds into overtime, to lift No. 12 A-B (6-0) to a MVC/DCL Large win over the No. 4 Warriors (4-2) at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. The Colonials battled back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 and with the statement win, took sole position of first place in the division.

“We showed a lot of resiliency,” Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield coach Brian Fontas said. “I’m so proud of this team. These are the games that you want to be in. We just battled. We never died.”

Bishop Fenwick 8, Medford 2 — Senior captains Lauren Diranian and Emma Perry, and freshman Penny Levine each scored two goals to push the Crusaders (3-2-1) past the Mustangs for a nonleague road win at Loconte Rink.

Bishop Stang 7, Bishop Feehan 1 — Junior Lexi Yost (2 goals, 1 assist) and freshman Kacey Curran (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Spartans (6-3) to a Catholic Central victory over the Shamrocks. Junior goaltender Sophia Babineau made 20 saves to backstop the win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Advertisement

Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 2, East/West Bridgewater 0 — Bianca Musgrave and Sophia Mazzuchelli scored a goal each to lead Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn (1-7) to its first win of the season in a nonleague game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Duxbury 2, Pembroke 1 — Ayla Abban scored both goals for the No. 3 Dragons (7-0-2) in a Patriot League win at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Matignon 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Kyleigh Green (2 goals), Mia Moretti, and Mae Lafferty scored for the Warriors (1-2-1) in a Catholic Central League win at Ed Burns Arena.

Natick 6, Brookline 1 — Senior captain Colleen Quirk netted a hat trick to lead the Redhawks (4-2-1) to a Bay State Conference victory over the Warriors at Walter Brown Arena.

Nobles 7, Middlesex 2 — Senior Emmy O’Leary (2 goals) and junior Brooke Manning (2 goals) led the Bullodgs (9-0-1) to an Independent Schools League victory over Middlesex.

Quincy/North Quincy 6, Marshfield 4 — Maddie Bailey got her 100th career point with an assist on Maggie Lynch’s game-opening goal for Quincy/North Quincy (3-3-0). Bailey is the third active 100-point scorer on the team and led QNQ to a Patriot League win at Quincy Youth Arena.

Sandwich 5, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Kathleen Barrett (3 goals), Caroline Barrett, and Chloe Schultz got on the scoreboard for the undefeated No. 6 Knights (5-0) in a Cape & Islands win at Martha’s Vineyard Arena.

Waltham 8, Concord-Carlisle 3 — A hat trick from Ella Curtis led the Hawks (3-6-0) over Concord-Carlisle in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Small win at Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 6, Hanover 3 — Shea Kelleher’s four goals paced Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (4-3-0) to a Patriot League win at Zapustas Rink in Randolph. Brooke Hohmann and Lily Ulvila also lit the lamp.

Winchester 5, Woburn 4 — Alexandra Dente scored the winner to lift visiting 10th-ranked Winchester (5-0) to the Middlesex League win at O’Brien Arena. Freshman Maddie Soderquist rifled in all four goals for the No. 11Tanners (3-2-1).

Boys’ basketball

Austin Prep 51, Tyngsborough 47 — Despite being short starters, the Cougars (5-1) prevailed over the Tigers in the nonleague matchup. Senior Thomas Skeffington had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and freshman Dylan Sigsbury 12 points on four 3-pointers in the second half.

Brooks 72, Phillips Andover 46 — Seniors Brady Cummins (24 points) and Darrel Yepdo (20 points) helped Brooks (5-1) take down host Phillips Andover in a nonleague win.

Case 64, Diman 53 — Brothers Hayden (28 points) and Landon Cayton (26 points) carried the the Cardinals (1-3) to the nonleague win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 85, Bishop Connolly 40 — Senior Forward Ryan Ouellette (24 points) led the Falcons(4-2) to a nonleague win against the Cougars.

Lexington Christian 75, Berwick 27 — Seniors Aidan Clarke (18 points), Luke Mollenhauer (13 points) and Randy Nova (13 points) led the Lions (4-0) to victory over the Bulldogs.

Middlesex 51, St. Mark’s 50 — Senior Owen Olsen (29 points) led Middlesex (5-3) to a narrow Independent School League victory, staving off a late comeback attempt from the Lions.

Advertisement

Shawsheen 73, Northeast 36 — Junior Maverick Bourdreau (20 points) and senior Tim Sweeney (14 points) helped lead the Rams (4-2) to the Commonwealth win over Northeast.

Silver Lake 61, Abington 59 — Seniors Ben Buitenhuys and Jacob Bugbee scored 14 points each to earn the Lakers (1-7) their first win of the year, beating the Green Wave in a nonleague game.

St. Mary’s 64, Bishop Fenwick 45 — David Brown (23 points, 8 rebounds) and Ali Barry (13 points, 6 assists) led the Spartans (9-1) to a victory in the Catholic Central League.

St. Sebastian’s 71, Roxbury Latin 60 — Junior Trevor Mullin (24 points) and freshman Jaylen Harrell (20 points) drove St. Seb’s (6-1) to an Independent School League victory over Roxbury Latin.

Girls’ basketball

Matignon 44, Cristo Rey 25 — Sophomore Isabella Lopez-Marin’s double-double (19 points, 10 assists) and junior Alex Baldwin’s 10 points lifted the Warriors (5-1) over the Panthers for a Catholic Central victory.

North Reading 40, Stoneham 29 — Juniors Faith Newton (19 points, 16 rebounds) and Brianne Slattery (11 points, 5 assists) boosted the Hornets (3-5) to a nonleague victory over the Spartans.

Old Colony 38, South Shore Voc-Tech 35 — Hailey Hathaway hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to catapult the Cougars (3-1) to the Mayflower win over the Vikings.

Rivers 68, Governor’s Academy 55 — Ana von Rumohr (17 points), Nina Minicozzi (15 points) and Payton Richard (10 points) led Rivers (6-4) to an Independent School League win.

Whitman-Hanson 51, Pembroke 21 — Abby Martin (13 points), Megan Stone (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Lauren Dunn (8 points) led the Panthers (8-0, 5-0) to a Patriot League win against the Titans.

Boys’ swimming

Andover 95, Lexington 81 — Sophomore Matvey Malinovski won the 100 (49.18) and 200 freestyles (1:47.78) and contributed to victories in the 200 and 400 free relays for the Golden Warriors (3-0) in the nonleague win.

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 39, Malden Catholic 0 — Elias Hajali (120 pounds), Adam Schaeublin (138), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), Dylan Greenstein (195), Jack Blizard (220), and Charlie Smith (285) recorded wins for the Eagles (20-0) in the Catholic Conference win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.