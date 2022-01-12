Nothing settled in Middlesex Liberty as Belmont, Arlington battle to boys’ hockey draw

With either team able to take over sole possession of first place in the Middlesex Liberty Division with a win, neither found the back of the net in the third period or overtime despite a flurry of late chances. Belmont goaltender Ryan Griffin stood tall after allowing two early tallies, coming out of his crease strong on multiple shots near the end of regulation to keep the Spy Ponders out.

The top of the Middlesex League will stay knotted for at least another day, as third-ranked No. 3 Arlington and No. 8 Belmont skated to a 2-2 tie Wednesday night at Skip Viglirolo Rink in Belmont.

“The only thing that game was missing was a Russian chess master — it was a chess game, really,” Arlington coach John Messuri said. “There was a lot of simple chip-outs, chip-ins.”

Sophomore Adrien Gurung put the Marauders (10-0-1) up just over a minute in, after the puck caromed out to him at the blue line. His one-timer beat Arlington goaltender Jake Davies high glove-side.

The Spy Ponders (6-1-1) responded with the next two. First, junior defenseman Stefanos Sotiropoulos blasted a rebound in to level the score. Then with 1:23 to go in the first, senior captain Reid Malatesta found twine after solid passing on the rush. Fellow captain Matt Alesse set up Malatesta with a nifty backhand pass from the left circle.

After weathering a storm of Arlington chances at the beginning of the second, Belmont star Cam Fici evened the score, potting the puck after a feed from senior Matthew Rowan.

Arlington controlled the flow in the third period, peppering the Belmont D-zone with chips in and sustained pressure, but Griffin continued to keep the Spy Ponders out.

“They had a lot of pressure on us, but we stay in a strict defensive-zone structure and try to limit the shots to the outside,” Belmont coach Tim Foley said. “Ryan Griffin is a big reason why we’re able to weather storms like that.”

With neither team able to find the elusive winner in the five-minute overtime, the two teams will wait until Feb. 9 to see which neighboring town can come out on top. Both Foley and Messuri praised the rivalries created by facing teams and players the kids have grown up battling for years.

“It’s like trying to beat your brother,” Messuri said.

Amesbury/Whittier 1, Rockport 0 — Brady Burnham’s first-period goal was all Amesbury (3-4) needed for the Cape Ann victory at Dorothy Talbot Rink in Gloucester.

Arlington Catholic 2, Bishop Feehan 1 — Myles Galluzzo’s overtime goal lifted the Cougars (4-0-1) to the Catholic Central League win at Ed Burns Arena. Alex Costa also scored for AC.

Bishop Stang 6, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Quinn Pine had a hat trick and assist as the Spartans improved to 7-0 with the Catholic Central League win at Hetland Arena in New Bedford. Justin Gouveia (two assists), Jack Jedrey (two assists) and Seamus Marshall (assist) had the other goals for Stang.

Braintree 4, Weymouth 0 — Nick Fasano had a goal and assist for the Wamps (5-1-1), who got a shutout from Jack Fitzgerald in the Bay State Herget win at Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Cambridge 5, Haverhill 1 — Senior Lou Targoff had two goals and an assist for the Falcons (5-2-3) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 win at Simoni Memorial Rink.

Canton 4, King Philip 3 — Colin Blake scored with 1:03 to play as the Bulldogs (4-2-1) rallied with a pair of late goals to stun the Warriors in a Hockomock League game at Metropolis Rink. Brendan Tourgee tied it for Canton with 2:42 to play.

Catholic Memorial 5, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Connor Fryberger (goal, two assists), Joe Marchi, and Tyler Hamilton tallied second-period goals as the second-ranked Knights (5-1) skated to the Catholic Conference win at Warrior Ice Arena. Hamilton and Finn Burke had two points apiece and Owen Watson made 21 saves.

Chelmsford 1, Waltham 0 — Mark Bierwirth posted the shutout, and the Lions (5-2) got a third-period goal from Jack Pelkey for the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 win at Chelmsford Forum.

Dennis-Yarmouth 4, St. John Paul II 0 — Cole Rounseville made 21 saves to backbone the Dolphins (3-3) in the Cape & Islands Lighthouse win at Tony Kent Arena.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 3, Bedford 2 — Drew DuRoss’s third-period goal capped a three-goal comeback for D/T (4-3), which also got goals from Tommy Workman and Mikey Desmarais in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 win at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Duxbury 5, North Quincy 1 — Tyler Walser (two goals, two assists) and Wyatt Glass (two goals) sparked the Dragons (4-2-2) in the Patriot League win at Quincy Youth Arena. Mike Graham scored his first career goal and Sam Mazanec made 24 saves.

East/West Bridgewater 3, Hull/Cohasset 2 — Anthony Patete scored twice, then helped set up Luke Parry’s game-winner with a little more than two minutes to play, lifting E/WB (2-5-1) to the South Shore League win at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Brayden Bates made 23 saves.

Franklin 4, Hingham 2 — Sophomore goaltender Cole Pouliot-Porter’s 34 saves helped the Panthers (6-5) fend off the No. 10 Harbormen in a nonleague win. Anthony Lampasona (two goals) and Adam Quinn (goal, assist) led the scoring for Franklin at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena.

Hopkinton 6, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 2 — Joey Carrazza netted a hat trick and Joe Scardino added a pair of goals as the Hillers (1-4) broke into the win column in the Tri-Valley League game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Lowell Catholic 2, Lexington 0 — Mason Phillips made 21 saves for the shutout and his first win for the Crusaders (2-2-3), who got goals from Alex Pescatore and Kyle D’Auetil (first varsity goal) to prevail in the nonleague road game at Hayden Rink.

Needham 2, Newton North 1 — Sophomore Jake Sieczkowski scored the game-winner for the Rockets (2-6), who also got a goal from sophomore Sean Reilly and 14 saves from senior Colin Treacy in the Bay State Conference win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

Newburyport 2, Triton 1 — Jon Groth’s shorthanded goal in the second period was the game-winner for the Clippers (2-2-1) in the Cape Ann showdown at Graf Skating Rink.

Newton South 4, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Camden Cardamone and Mitch Gordon had a goal and assist apiece, and Dylan Zukowski earned the shutout for the Lions (3-3) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 victory at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

Plymouth North 6, Plymouth South 1 — Kevin Norwood had two goals and an assist for the Eagles (4-2-1), and Evan Hallissey and Carter Mento added a goal and two assists apiece in the Patriot League victory against their crosstown rivals at Armstrong Arena.

Quincy 3, Pembroke 1 — Cam Quigley scored two goals, Will Martin added the other, and Danny Freeman played a strong game in net to back the Presidents (5-2-1) in their Patriot League road win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Saint Joseph Prep 6, Minuteman 4 — Liam Brown scored four goals, and also assisted on John Bennett’s pair to lift the Phoenix (1-5) in the nonleague game at Valley Sports Arena in Concord. Bennett also had an assist, and Charlie Nolan earned the win in goal.

Southeastern/B-P 3, East Longmeadow 1 — Thomas Mondeau scored the tiebreaking goal and added an empty-netter in a three-goal third-period rally for the Hawks (4-1), who took the nonleague win at the Raynham IcePlex. Bobby Manning started the comeback after the Hawks trailed 1-0 entering the third. Dylan Quinn made 19 saves in his varsity debut.

St. John’s Prep 4, Malden Catholic 1 — Cole Blaeser scored twice for the No. 7 Eagles (6-1) in the Catholic Conference victory at the Valley Forum in Malden.

St. Mary’s 3, Archbishop Williams 0 — Brady Bullock scored twice and Cam McGonagle added the other goal for the No. 15 Spartans (4-3-2), who took the Catholic Central League victory at Connery Rink.

Stoneham 3, Wakefield 2 — Danny Storella had a goal and two assists, and Jacob Minsk netted the winner as the Spartans (6-3) picked up their sixth straight win in the Middlesex Freedom game at Stoneham Arena.

Tewksbury 9, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Caden Connors had a hat trick and Matthew Cooke added a pair of goals for the No. 11 Redmen (7-0) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 win at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.