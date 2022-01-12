Powered by Brad Marchand’s hat trick, Bruins dominate Canadiens

Marchand can say and do pretty much anything he wants these days.

The Bruins dominated the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, rolling to a 5-1 win at TD Garden behind Brad Marchand’s fifth career hat trick.

After he scored his third goal of the game, and hats flew over the glass at TD Garden, Marchand scooped up a sparkling magenta straw hat — something a disco Barbie might wear — and returned it to the bench for safe keeping. Maybe it was a present for his daughter. Maybe he wants to wear it to the Bruins’ next game.

Without apology, Marchand is on fire, and his latest act saw him put up a hat trick in the first two periods. The Bruins led, 4-1, after two, and were in position to win their sixth game in seven tries.

Now up to 8-4–12 in his last four games, Marchand opened the scoring with a tap-in, whacked home a rebound off the end glass, and chipped home another second-chance shot. The trend: All three goals were right around the crease.

Marchand scored from 12, 15, and 14 feet out, per the NHL’s data. That will please Bruce Cassidy. The coach’s pregame message: Win the interior ice, at both ends, and keep the skating pace high.

Doing so was little issue against Montreal, which came in 7-24-3, and was playing its first game since Jan. 1 because of NHL and province of Quebec COVID issues.

The Bruins were 5-1-0 since Jan. 1, with 28 goals for (T-1st in the NHL), playing their best hockey of the season. Cassidy was about to add to his stellar record against the Habs: 11-2-1 since his arrival in February 2017.

More observations from the opening 40 minutes:

▪ Marchand’s first came on a great look by Tomas Nosek, the fourth-line center.

The crafty Czech absorbed a bump from Nick Suzuki, Montreal’s top center, and rolled down the left wing. Marchand slipped free from his check (a disinterested Mike Hoffman) as Nosek zipped a pass through two Canadiens for a tap-in. The Habs are struggling, and the Bruins were happy to jump all over them. Boston has nine first-period goals in its last three games.

▪ Marchand showed his hand-eye again 15 seconds later, whacking a bouncing puck off the end boards past Jake Allen at 14:58 of the first. That made Marchand’s third straight two-goal game, the second Bruin in more than 30 years to pull off that feat. Patrice Bergeron did the same in 2019. The last time before that: Cam Neely in 1988.

▪ Marchand polished off his fifth career hat trick shorthanded, chipping a puck out of the zone to Bergeron and following the rebound of a John Moore shot. Dumped to the ice, he scored his 33rd career shorty as he fell.

▪ Allen left the game at 17:11 of the first, Sam Montembault relieving him. The latter had started three in a row for Montreal. Allen, who appeared to have a groin injury, stopped five of the seven pucks he saw.

▪ Jake DeBrusk, making his return to the lineup after four games on the COVID list, picked up a shot assist with 50 seconds left in the first. DeBrusk had two chances and kept the puck alive before slinging a shot to the crease. It clanked off Curtis Lazar, who had an assist on Marchand’s opening goal and was forechecking hard.

▪ The one-sided tally from the first: 3 goals, 13 shots, and 28 shot attempts for Boston; 0, 6, and 9 for Montreal.

▪ Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta responded with a turnaround snipe, the Habs on the forecheck, at 10:46 of the second. He also bowled over Matt Grzelcyk behind the Bruins’ net, drawing the attention of Charlie McAvoy and Bergeron, who drew a roughing minor. Bergeron, the Big Bad Bruins goon, has 12 PIMs in his last four games.

▪ Pezzetta also knocked defenseman Moore out of the game in the second, hitting him from behind on the forecheck. Moore’s face rattled off the glass.

▪ After Marchand didn’t let up in the third, throwing a penalized (interference) hit on Suzuki, the Habs resorted to some cheap stuff. Defenseman Chris Wideman head-butted Erik Haula during a scrum, causing Haula to attack him. Brandon Carlo had his gloves off, ready to fight Pezzetta, but he wouldn’t go. Wideman, who earned four minutes (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct) was penalized too lightly. A head butt, according to Rule 47, is punishable by four minutes if the offender misses, and five minutes and a game if he connects (as Wideman did). An injury would have been a match penalty. Wideman will likely be suspended.