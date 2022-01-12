Rays say bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies unexpectedly at 28

The Tampa Bay Rays say bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly this week. He was 28. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, with baseball operations president Erik Neander describing the former minor league player as a “caring teammate and friend” who “exuded so much joy in all he did.” Tampa Ray didn’t release details of the death, which it said occurred Monday. “As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean,” Neander said. Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, Texas, was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019. “He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him,” manager Kevin Cash said in a statement.

Keith Hernandez stunned by Mets jersey retirement news

Keith Hernandez was startled to see Mets owner Steve Cohen calling out of the blue Tuesday, then put at ease when the pair spent 10 minutes talking about New York’s splashy offseason. “Then he said, ‘That’s not the reason I’m calling,’ and then he dropped the bomb on me,” Hernandez said. “Caught me completely by surprise.” A captain and commentator beloved in Queens for nearly four decades, Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the Mets prior to a July 9 game against Miami. New York announced the honor Tuesday, shortly after Cohen called to inform the 68-year-old Hernandez. “I had no idea,” Hernandez said. “It’s just kind of soaking in and sinking in now, today, the import of this. It is really, to think of it, I’m so honored. This is the highest honor that an organization can give to a player.” Hernandez will be the fourth Mets player to have his number retired, with his No. 17 standing alongside Tom Seaver’s 41, Mike Piazza’s 31 and Jerry Koosman’s 36 at Citi Field. Koosman’s number was retired in August. Managers Gil Hodges (14) and Casey Stengel (37) have also had their numbers retired. “You know, I grew up as a kid like everybody else, going to baseball games, and going to some of those parks with the names up on the wall,” Hernandez said. “This is unbelievable.”