Author readings around Boston Jan. 16-22

Kate Elliott (” Servant Mage ”) is in conversation with S.A. Chakraborty at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith .

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Martin Puchner (”Literature for a Changing Planet”) reads in person and virtually at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for virtual admission, and $10 for in-person admission) . . . Shawn Peters (”The Unforgettable Logan Foster”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Ann Wolbert Burgess (”A Killer By Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind”) is in conversation with Steven Matthew Constantine at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Elizabeth George (”Something to Hide: A Lynley Novel”) is in conversation with Jacqueline Winspear at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jacquelyn Mitchard (”The Good Son”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Tegan Kehoe (”Exploring American Healthcare through 50 Historic Treasures”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Debby Applegate (”Madam: The Biography of Polly Adler, Icon of the Jazz Age”) is in conversation with John Matteson at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Bernardine Evaristo (”Manifesto: On Never Giving Up”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $32.50 for admission and a shipped copy of the book and signed bookplate) . . . Cassandra Rose Clarke (”The Beholden”) is in conversation with Max Gladstone at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Jenny Qi (”Focal Point”) and Antonio de Jesús López (”Gentefication”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Georgia Brady Barnhill (”Gems of Art on Paper: Illustrated American Fiction and Poetry, 1785-1885″) reads at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members) . . . Charles R. Gallagher (”Nazis of Copley Square: The Forgotten Story of the Christian Front”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . John Della Volpe (”Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America”) is in conversation with David Hogg at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Amy E. Herman (”Fixed.: How to Perfect the Fine Art of Problem Solving”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Gwen E. Kirby (”[Expletive] Cassandra Saw: Stories”) is in conversation with author Chaya Bhuvaneswar at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

FRIDAY

Michael Cholbi (”Grief: A Philosophical Guide”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Carl Erik Fisher (”The Urge: Our History of Addiction”) is in conversation with Leslie Jamison at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Hajjar Baban (”What I Know of the Mountains”), Holly Mason Badra, Tracy Fuad (”about:blank”), and Pınar Banu Yaşar read at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alice Fogel (”Nothing But”) reads at 2 p.m. at Dracut Arts.