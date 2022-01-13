Bernardine Evaristo manifests ‘Manifesto’

But after winning the 2019 Booker Prize at age 60 for her novel “ Girl, Woman, Other ,” Evaristo found herself giving hundreds of interviews, answering all manner of questions about her own life. “I wanted people to know about the journey I’d taken to reach this point,” she said, “and also to inspire people who think that if you don’t get things immediately then somehow you’ve failed.”

“I wasn’t planning to write a memoir,” said Bernardine Evaristo. “I always thought it would be so overwhelming — what do you put in, what do you leave out?”

This year she published “Manifesto: On Never Giving Up” (Grove Press), a memoir that covers not only the author’s childhood and writing life but also her youthful drama studies, her peripatetic London life, and a romantic history with as many twists and turns as a novel.

“I reckon I’ve withheld maybe 20 percent, 30 percent, but I’ve still revealed a lot more than I’d perhaps intended to in the beginning,” Evaristo said. “But once I made the decision to talk honestly and frankly about some of these relationships I’d had, it felt quite liberating. It became a bit of an adventure.”

The book reveals its author’s powerful ambition, not always an attribute valued in her homeland. “In Britain, you aren’t really supposed to reveal how ambitious you are.” Especially as a Black woman in the arts, Evaristo added, her ambition and activism remain at the forefront. “When you come from a marginalized community, when you are minoritized, I don’t think the battle will ever be won. There will always be a fight for equality.”

Even writing a memoir can be a kind of activism. “I was in a way creating my own origin story in print, for readers now and for the future,” she said. “I’m really interested in history, and Black history, women’s history. So me creating my own little bit of history is what I want to give to the future. Without those records, we cease to exist.”

Bernardine Evaristo will read at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a virtual event hosted by Harvard Book Store.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.