Local bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 9

2. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

3. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

4. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

5. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

6. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

9. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

10. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

3. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin Harper

4. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

5. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

8. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

10. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

7. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

8. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

9. The Anomaly Hervé Le Tellier Other Press

10. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer: A Cookbook Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

10. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes: [A Cookbook] Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 9. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.