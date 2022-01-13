Steve Carell provides therapy under duress in ‘The Patient’

Writer-producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who did such strong work on “The Americans,” have put together a limited series for FX that has just gone into production. Called “The Patient,” it stars Steve Carell (whose Netflix comedy “Space Force” returns for season 2 on Feb. 18, by the way).

Carell will play a psychotherapist who’s being held prisoner by a serial killer, played by Domhnall Gleeson. The twist: The killer wants the therapist, whose wife recently died, to help him curb his homicidal compulsions. On “The Sopranos,” the message seemed to be that it’s impossible to “cure” a psychopath, so it will be interesting to see how it works out. On “Dexter,” the only way to help a psychopath was to get him to commit to only dragging bad people into his kill rooms.