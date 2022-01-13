Gaming commission postpones review of Wynn Resorts project

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has postponed its review of a development that Wynn Resorts proposed for Everett, across Broadway from its Encore casino. The commission wants to determine whether the project, which would be connected by a walkway to the casino and include an 1,800-seat events venue, should be deemed part of the regulated gaming establishment. Rival theater operators have expressed concerns about the events venue, saying it goes against language in the state’s gambling law that bans theaters of that size from being built in casinos. Wynn contends that the property across the street is not part of the regulated casino site, but that issue may ultimately need to be decided by the gaming commission. Joe Delaney, chief of the commission’s community affairs division, told commissioners on Wednesday that Wynn “has decided to pause the permitting process for this development so that they can do some reevaluation on whether [it] is the best use for the site.” On Thursday, Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said the company has not “paused the project at all, just the MGC stage of regulatory approval.” Weaver said this delay is part of a painstaking internal review effort to achieve the best possible project. Wynn also wants to build a restaurant and parking garage, and has long-term plans to develop two hotels next door to the project. — JON CHESTO

MARKETS

Local startups went public at a brisk pace in 2021

Local startups went public at a rapid pace in 2021 despite the pandemic. In the Greater Boston area, 36 companies completed initial public offerings and listed their shares on a stock exchange, 38 percent more than went public in 2020, according to accounting firm Ernst & Young. The 2021 IPO class raised $6.9 billion, up 14 percent from the prior year. Most of the companies, 81 percent, were in the health care segment while 14 percent were tech companies and 5 percent were in other fields, E&Y said. Across the country, 416 companies went public last year, an 86 percent increase from 2020, raising $155.7 billion. The figures don’t include special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.— AARON PRESSMAN

MORTGAGES

Rates at highest level in almost two years

Mortgage rates have been on a steady upward march since the end of last year. But, this week, they shot up to their highest levels in nearly two years. According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose for the third week in a row, hitting 3.45 percent. The rate was 3.22 percent a week ago and 2.79 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed average is at its highest level since March 2020, when it was 3.5 percent. The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.62 percent. It was 2.43 percent a week ago and 2.23 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter hires more Black, Latino workers

Twiitter’s early shift to a “work from anywhere” model during the pandemic as well as implementation of a requirement to add more people of color to final job candidate slates helped the social media company post significant gains last year in hiring Black and Latinx employees. The share of Black workers among the US workforce jumped to 9.4 percent in 2021 from 6.9 percent a year earlier, and Latinx workers to 8 percent of employees from 5.5 percent, the company said Wednesday. Twitter didn’t disclose how many workers the improvement represents or the current size of the US workforce. In the third quarter, the company had 7,100 workers globally. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford’s value tops $100 billion

Ford’s market value topped $100 billion as investors bet on the 118-year-old automaker’s prospects in the dawning electric age. Ford shares rose as much as 3.5 percent to $25.33, extending a 20-year high, on Thursday in morning trading in New York. The automaker’s new market cap exceeds rival General Motors and electric truck startup Rivian. But it still is a far cry from Tesla, which investors have valued at more than $1 trillion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Gruyere, from any place, is still Gruyere

Gruyere cheese does not have to come from the Gruyere region of Europe to be sold under the gruyere name, a federal judge has ruled. A consortium of Swiss and French cheesemakers from the region around the town of Gruyeres, Switzerland, sued in US District Court in Virginia after the federal Trademark Trials and Appeals Board denied an application for trademark protections. The consortium said gruyere — often a mild, smooth-melting cheese that’s a favorite for fondues — has been made to exacting standards in the region since the early 12th century and cheese made outside the region can’t truly be called gruyere, similar to the argument that the name champagne can be only be applied to sparking wines from the Champagne region of France. But the US Dairy Export Council and other groups opposed the trademark protection. They said American consumers understand the gruyere name to be generic, applying to cheeses of a certain style regardless of their place of origin. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHIPPING

Latest clogged port: Shanghai

Ships looking to avoid COVID-induced delays in China are making a beeline for Shanghai, causing growing congestion at the world’s biggest container port. Shipping firms are making the switch to avoid delays at nearby Ningbo, which suspended some trucking services near that port after an outbreak of COVID-19, according to freight forwarders and experts. Ships are also re-routing to Xiamen in the south, Bloomberg shipping data showed. Those diversions are adding to the new wave of congestion facing China’s ports as an increasing number of cities deal with virus outbreaks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

737 Max return to the skies in China this month

Boeing’s 737 Max is poised to resume commercial flights in China as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant milestone for the narrow-body workhorse after it was grounded worldwide in 2019. A so-called operational readiness flight conducted by Hainan Airlines on Jan. 9 is a sign the model could return to China’s skies within weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. The country’s Max operators haven’t given a specific date for the resumption and the move could still be delayed, particularly with Lunar New Year holidays approaching. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

Canada and Mexico dispute US interpretation of rules on auto parts in trade deal

Canada is joining Mexico in formally disputing how the United States interprets rules governing the origin of vehicle parts under the trilateral trade agreement between the countries. The country will join Mexico in requesting the creation of a tribunal of experts to rule on the matter as allowed under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as USMCA, Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement. Mexico formally made the request last week. The move is an escalation by Canada, which had previously said it was monitoring talks on the issue between the United States and Mexico. The conflict focuses on differences over how to calculate the percentage of a vehicle that comes collectively from the three countries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

