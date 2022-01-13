fb-pixel Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs delays its return to office in order to wait out the COVID surge

By Sridhar Natarajan Bloomberg,Updated January 13, 2022, 3 minutes ago
The Wall Street headquarters of Goldman Sachs is closed to staff, at least until the Omicron surge declines.Amir Hamja/Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group delayed its return to office for staff in the US by another two weeks as it looks to wait out the COVID-19 surge nationwide.

Goldman’s employees were told they could delay returning to Feb. 1, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank’s management, aggressive champions of having its offices filled, had to check their desire after backtracking last month amid a deluge of Omicron cases sweeping across New York and beyond.

Anyone entering the bank’s offices must get a booster by Feb. 1 if they’re eligible for the injections by that date, Goldman had previously told its workforce.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video