Goldman Sachs delays its return to office in order to wait out the COVID surge

Goldman Sachs Group delayed its return to office for staff in the US by another two weeks as it looks to wait out the COVID-19 surge nationwide.
Goldman’s employees were told they could delay returning to Feb. 1, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank’s management, aggressive champions of having its offices filled, had to check their desire after backtracking last month amid a deluge of Omicron cases sweeping across New York and beyond.
Anyone entering the bank’s offices must get a booster by Feb. 1 if they’re eligible for the injections by that date, Goldman had previously told its workforce.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.