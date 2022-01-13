US initial jobless claims rose to highest since mid-November

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly for a second consecutive week to the highest in two months, suggesting that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could be leading to dismissals.

Initial unemployment claims totaled 230,000 in the week ended Jan. 8, up 23,000 from the prior period, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 200,000 applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits dropped to 1.6 million in the week ended Jan. 1.